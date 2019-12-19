Uniti aims to disrupt car world, starting with One EV

Like many start-ups, fledgling Swedish brand Uniti aims to disrupt the automotive industry.
Not just with the One, a three-seat electric car engineered and (initially) set to be built in the UK, unitibut further into the future, with a business model aimed at selling the car to companies as a mobility service for its employees rather than to individual customers.
We speak to the firm’s CEO, Australian-born Lewis Horne, to gain an insight into his outfit’s plans and the man himself.
You don’t see yourself as a car enthusiast, but you’re CEO of a car company. How did you end up here?
“I’m not a car guy. I’m a technology generalist. I’m pretty inspired by all of the stuff that is happening and all of the different people working to change the way the world works, which is critical. I’m somebody who doesn’t like cars very much! But I do like really beautiful, clean, simple consumer electronics – like a MacBook. I think: why can’t we have that in a car?”
Describe your operating model and why it’s different from that used by other car companies.
“We have only shown a small portion of our plan – the business to consumer [B2C] component – but there are many more big stories to come. Our model is based on recurring revenue, not traditional sales. We’re like Apple. Apple does not produce anything – they are a software, design and branding company – and that’s the same operational model that we have. There are plenty of people who are great at manufacturing and we won’t try to be best at that.”
But you are building the cars yourself, for now?
“Yes – low-volume production in Norwich for the first couple of hundred units and we use that to parlay into bigger-volume production. It’s baby steps. Is it the best place for high-volume production? I don’t necessarily think making 50,000 cars in the UK is a good idea.”
Sonic
Nice work
russ13b
production
does this use iStream?
Peter Cavellini
Has to be good.
Admire the honesty, I just hope it's as good as it looks....
martin_66
So.....
The boss is Australian, and the cars will be made in Norwich. You can’t get more Swedish than that, can you?
Billy McF
Major financial problems at Uniti
Swedish media has lately reported about financial trouble at UnitiThe site Expressen dot se writes:'the company has wrestled with major financial problems and has no ready-made cars.
"There has been no plan for anything," says a former employee. "'
"In November 2018, Uniti started a crowdfunding campaign that raised more than SEK 13 million. According to the former employees, the money would go towards the development of the car, but instead went solely to pay off debts.
The man who worked for Uniti for several years says that the company lied about how far it has come in the development process.
- An example of this is the car's electric control and a head-up display projected on the windscreen - both were used as heavy selling arguments despite being long removed from the car. "The site Bytbil dot com writes:"BytBil can today reveal that the Swedish electric car company Uniti is in acute crisis and that the money is running out.The company has been forced to draw up a control balance sheet showing negative own capital - and the auditor has dropped out of Uniti."
Sonic
@Billy McF
If you watch the latest Uniti youtube video, Uniti themselves say several times they are running out of cash and are constantly looking for funding. No shock horror there.
We've also know for over a year that a lot of the original proposed features (HUD, etc) won't make it to production... No huge secret there either.
All the claims you mentioned about the company lying sound like typical media BS until proven otherwise.
Billy McF
@Sonic
Uniti had negative equity at the beginning of 2019 and were required by law to draw a control balance sheet, but failed to do so until recently. The auditor writes in his report: "The company's earnings trend and position have meant that during the fiscal year 2018, an obligation has arisen for the Board to, according to Chapter 25. Section 13 of the Swedish Companies Act, prepare a control balance sheet. As shown in the Board of Directors' Report, the control balance sheet, showing lack of equity, was not prepared until September 24, 2019. Thus, the balance of the balance sheet has not been prepared within the deadline that follows from Chapter 25. Section 13 of the Companies Act. The Board may thus have joint and several responsibility for the company's obligations. The company has on several occasions not paid taxes and fees on time. The annual report has not been prepared in such a time that it has been possible to, according to Chapter 7. § 10 of the Swedish Companies Act, hold the Annual General Meeting within six months after the end of the financial year. The protocols we have received within the framework of the audit do not meet the formal requirements set out in Chapter 8. Section 24 of the Companies Act. Furthermore, the account of us auditors has not been dealt with in accordance with Chapter 9. Section 39 of the Companies Act in these minutes. In our opinion, these conditions indicate that there is a significant uncertainty factor that can lead to significant doubts about the company's ability to continue operations."Several employees have told media about the chaos at Uniti. Former Development Director seems negative to Uniti if you look at her linkedIn comments. "Maybe they can pay their debts?" Do they still owe her the consultancy fees?
Sonic
@Billy McF
Billy McF
There is nothing in this
There is nothing in this article about the current financial situation, the video is trying to gloss over it all. More talk about visions, new transport solutions than how to finance and produce a car. Their event U19 was supposed to take place now, but seems to have been postponed.
scotty5
Question
Is it the best place for high-volume production? I don’t necessarily think making 50,000 cars in the UK is a good idea.”
Would have thought the next question would have been why?
