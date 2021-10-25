BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK firm's Range Rover resto-mod gets ULEZ-compliant V8
UP NEXT
Brembo Sensify is revolutionary new AI braking system

UK firm's Range Rover resto-mod gets ULEZ-compliant V8

Kingsley Cars' take on the pre-1981 Range Rover brings modern tech and optional sports suspension
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
25 October 2021

Oxfordshire-based Range Rover specialist Kingsley Cars has created the 'ULEZ Reborn' as a sympathetically upgraded take on the original luxury SUV which complies with London's new emissions legislation.

Revealed on the same day the Ultra Low Emission Zone has been substantially expanded, the resto-mod takes advantage of the fact that classic cars more than 40 years old are exempt from the £12.50 daily charge for non-compliant vehicles, and as such is available with a choice of either 4.0-litre and 4.6-litre naturally aspirated V8s.

The uprated engines, producing 220bhp and 270bhp respectively, are capable of returning up to 25mpg, so Kingsley claims. 

Related articles

They arrive alongside a raft of dynamic upgrades, interior refinements and added kit over standard – not to mention a comprehensive restoration process that completely renews the car, structurally and mechanically – a package costing from £125,000 including UK taxes. 

It is described by Kingsley as a "driver-focused, technology-oriented facelift" which opens up classic Range Rover ownership to enthusiasts who live in London's ULEZ, or indeed a similar clean air zone elsewhere. 

Each car is stripped to bare metal to allow for any necessary structural repairs to be carried out and a rubberised protective coating applied, before being built back up according to the owner's desired specification. 

In addition to a raft of modern-spec enhancements including a standard-fit ZF automatic gearbox, touchscreen infotainment, heated seats, electric windows and upgraded sound deadening, Kingsley can fit parking sensors, a reversing camera, LED headlights and headrest-mounted iPads for the rear passengers. 

The firm's own 'Fast Road' suspension upgrade with uprated anti-roll bars is also available, as are uprated brakes and lightweight forged aluminium wheels. 

Kingsley has started taking orders for cars to be delivered in around six to eight months. 

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2015
£33,950
84,439miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue 4dr Auto
2015
£34,950
79,153miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2016
£35,000
85,632miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2014
£35,000
89,189miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2016
£35,400
69,997miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2014
£35,495
55,160miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue 4dr Auto
2015
£37,650
58,735miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2014
£38,900
33,056miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2015
£39,500
63,916miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Renault Zoe van 2021 uk first drive hero front

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review
1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Range Rover review hero front

Range Rover

The fourth-generation Range Rover is here to be judged as a luxury car as much as it is a 4x4

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Renault Zoe van 2021 uk first drive hero front

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review

Renault Zoe Van R110 Business+ 2021 UK review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK review
1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

View all latest drives