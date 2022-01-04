BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota Hilux GR Sport gets Dakar-inspired makeover for £37,551
Toyota Hilux GR Sport gets Dakar-inspired makeover for £37,551

Firm confirms performance-inspired pick up will be available to order in the UK this month
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
4 January 2022

Toyota has revealed the Hilux GR Sport, a new flagship trim level for the popular pick-up truck which was inspired by the firm's success in the Dakar Rally.

An exterior visual overhaul and GR-themed interior upgrades help the GR Sport stand out from the regular Toyota Hilux, while a retuned suspension system promises improved handling over the standard truck.

New monotube shock absorbers give faster damping and improved heat dissipation, while stiffer front springs help sharpen steering angle response. Toyota also claims ride comfort has been improved over the standard Hilux.

In a nod to the successful fourth generation Hilux of the early 1980s, GR Sport models feature the TOYOTA name across the front grille in place of the current brand emblem. The truck rides on 17in alloy wheels, finished in black, with colour-matched wing mirrors, side steps, tailgate handle and over-fenders.

Inside, GR-branded sports seats, carpet mats and starter button help differentiate the model from other Hilux trims. Aluminium pedals and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are also included as standard. 

GR Sport models will be exclusively powered by the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine also found elsewhere in the Hilux line-up, producing 201bhp and 369lb ft. It is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to both axles. 

The GR Sport retains the standard Hilux's one tonne payload, and can tow braked trailers of up to 3.5 tonnes.

"The Toyota Hilux has a legendary reputation for toughness and reliability," Toyota Gazoo Racing driver Nasser Al-Attiyah said. "This new model, which was inspired by our iconic Dakar race cars, brings new levels of driving experience both on-road and when going off-road.

"It truly encapsulates the spirit of our race cars, bringing a part of Dakar to buyers all over the world.”

Equipment is based on the Invincible-grade Hilux, which includes an upgraded JBL sound system, LED headlights, push-button start, dual-zone air conditioning, downhill assist control and an automatic limited-slip differential.

The Hilux GR Sport will go on sale later this month, priced from £37,551 excluding VAT, ahead of customer deliveries beginning in summer. 

ianp55 4 January 2022

Utterly cosmetic a rather inept effort by Toyota to link the Gazoo Racing moniker to the Hilux,this doesn't fool anyone and it looks like the result of a Saturday spree in Halfords after guzzling five pints of lager. Quite sure that those fancy alloy's will remain in pristine condition for about ten minutes given the way the average Hilux is used.

