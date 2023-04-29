Toyota GR86 goes back on sale in the UK

The Toyota GR86 has gone back on sale in the UK priced from £32,495, the brand has confirmed.

Customers who missed out on the first allocation but remained on the wait list will be prioritised in this latest wave of allocations; "in the spirit of fairness".

While Toyota has never specified the UK’s original allocation numbers in April 2022, it confirmed that the £29,995 sports car sold out within 90 minutes of orders opening.

At the time, it also warned customers that missed out that the only hope of securing a car would be if any buyers cancelled their order, issuing a “when it’s gone, it’s gone” warning as a result of encroaching GSR2 safety regulations in Europe forcing it off sale.

Toyota anticipates that the latest group of allocations will also sell out, so it will keep the wait list open in the event that even more stock becomes available in the future.

UK deliveries of the GR86 began last July, its starting price having made it a close rival for mid-rung versions of its closest rival, the Mazda MX-5.

This simple pricing structure had the GR86 offered in just one trim level, which brought 10-spoke 18in alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone integration, a reversing camera, a blindspot monitor, LED adaptive headlights and a 7.0in digital gauge cluster.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin