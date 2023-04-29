Toyota GR86 goes back on sale in the UK

The Toyota GR86 has gone back on sale in the UK priced from £32,495, the brand has confirmed.
Customers who missed out on the first allocation but remained on the wait list will be prioritised in this latest wave of allocations; "in the spirit of fairness".
While Toyota has never specified the UK’s original allocation numbers in April 2022, it confirmed that the £29,995 sports car sold out within 90 minutes of orders opening.
At the time, it also warned customers that missed out that the only hope of securing a car would be if any buyers cancelled their order, issuing a “when it’s gone, it’s gone” warning as a result of encroaching GSR2 safety regulations in Europe forcing it off sale.
Toyota anticipates that the latest group of allocations will also sell out, so it will keep the wait list open in the event that even more stock becomes available in the future.
UK deliveries of the GR86 began last July, its starting price having made it a close rival for mid-rung versions of its closest rival, the Mazda MX-5.
This simple pricing structure had the GR86 offered in just one trim level, which brought 10-spoke 18in alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone integration, a reversing camera, a blindspot monitor, LED adaptive headlights and a 7.0in digital gauge cluster.
Additional reporting by Charlie Martin
Such an idiotic comment but what else would we expect?
Brexit gives the UK a right to make more decisions for themselves. If the UK government decide to invest in flying pigs or pink elephants rather than the UK motor industry, so be it. I can try and alter that by using my vote at the next general election.
The article says a lack of local battery producer may affect future decisions Toyota make. How would remaining in the EU have guaranteed a local battery producer?
Please just stop using every little opportunity to bring up Brexit as it's only confirming my suspicions that people are indeed idiots.
Remaining in the EU would have meant that "local" was the whole EU.
No, Brexit doesn't do that at all. In or out of the EU, the UK doesn't operate on its own. It will have to compromise and negotiate to trade. That means accepting some things from trading 'parteners' that we don't likje very much. Whoever we trade with, we will not be able to have it all our own way. With the EU, that meant compromising with and accepting some things we weren't that keen on from European democracies.
Outside of the EU, we'll be doing the same things, just with countries that are less culturally and politically aligned with the UK. Less open, less democratic and fiurther away in both spirit and geography. So, in the long run, we'll like those compromises less than those we made with the EU.
In neither situtation does the voter have much if any role to play. Personally, I'd rather be compromising with the EU en masse than cobbling together a whole laundry list of compromises and concessions with China, India, Korea, Brazil, etc. The latter provides the illusion of autonomy for the unthinking, but will in fact draw us further away our prefered trajectory.
The bottom line is that the idea that being out of the EU provides more autonomy is largely an illusion. Is just means giving up different things to different countries. The result may or may not be better, that is debatable. But out of the EU, we won't be dictating our trade arrangements any more than we were within it.
Really, the only exceptional element regarding the EU was freedom of movement. And of course it's this idea and the fear of imagined 'others' with different skin colour that drove the Breixt vote. The irony, of course, is that outside of the EU, immigration will now be more substantially composed of the brown people that Brexiteers fear so much than it was when the UK was in the EU. So it goes.
Scotty, I'd be careful about naming other people idiots when you write head-in-the-sand nonsense like this.
Google, show me an idiot who thinks they are the one genius capable of isolating Brexit from the effects of covid, global lockdowns, China, an unfolding banking crisis, the energy crisis and a war.
In reality a lot of work has gone on to do just this, and Brexit is having a negative impact on our short and long term prospects.
Is Brexit good or bad for the UK car industry? (Answer: bad)
It's time to accept we were all lied to.
The irony is that if you had actually used google you would find this out for yourself. Who's the idiot now eh?!
Quelle Surprise I never believed that the initial claim that the initial allocation of the GR86 was sold out in less than 90mins all that did was fuel the speculators greed. Now all of a sudden Toyota has found enough supplies to put the car back on sale here in Blighty. It'll be interesting to see what the price for the next batch of GR86's will be? Toyota UK will take the opportunity to make a few bob and the speculators will end up with egg on their faces so everyone's a winner apart from the spivs of course!!!!!
I don't blame Toyota for limiting their initial UK allocations. Let's not forget that despite the GT86 being met with universal aclaim by every motoring journo on the planet, it simply didn't sell at all well in the UK. I also like the idea of the spivs getting their noses bloodied for buying a car they had little real interst in driving.
Agreed... can't stand folk who exploit fans by demanding a £10k (33%) profit just because they were ready with the credit card on the right day.