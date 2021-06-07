BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla Model S is fastest production EV at the Nurburgring

CEO Elon Musk tweets that "completely unmodified" Model S Plaid lapped the 'Ring in 7mins 31secs
10 September 2021

The new Tesla Model S Plaid has set the fastest laptime for a production-spec EV at the Nurbürgring, according to company CEO Elon Musk.

According to Musk on twitter, the new 1006bhp range-topper lapped the 12.8-mile Nordschleife circuit in 7mins 30.909secs - 12 seconds quicker than the previous record lap set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo in 2019. The Tesla's average speed was 103mph. 

 

A modified Model S Plaid will now seek to cut that laptime further, with "added aero surfaces, carbon brakes and track tyres" among the enhancements suggested by Musk. He said Tesla does not need to be "in the loop" for this next attempt, suggesting it has partnered with a tuning company in the pursuit of setting more lap records. 

The Plaid powertrain arrives as part of the most substantial update for the Model S since it went on sale in 2012. It is also available in the larger Model X SUV, which has also been refreshed for 2021.

The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid take 1006bhp from a tri-motor electric powertrain, which in the Model S is good for a claimed 0-60mph time of 1.99sec, 0-155mph in a quarter of a mile and a 200mph top speed "with the right tyres," according to CEO Elon Musk.

The larger Model X Plaid needs 2.5sec to complete the 0-60mph sprint, but that still gives it the "quickest acceleration of any SUV".

However, the 1100bhp Plaid+ version of the Model S, which would have bumped range up from an estimated 390 miles to more than 520 miles (on the US EPA test) - more than any EV currently in production - and further cut the 0-60mph time, has been officially cancelled. 

Taking to Twitter earlier this year ahead of the Plaid's launch, Musk said: "Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is so good."

He called the standard Plaid the "quickest production car ever made of any kind" and confirmed a sub-2.0sec 0-60mph sprint time. To officially claim that title, the Model S Plaid will need to beat the new Rimac Nevera hypercar's 1.85sec 0-62mph time. 

 

The Plaid+'s cancellation came following a month of speculation, since Tesla quietly stopped taking pre-orders for the 2022 model in May. It hasn't been publicly disclosed how many customers had placed deposits. 

The Plaid powertrain is described by Tesla as "beyond ludicrous," in reference to the Ludicrous Mode function that gives its cars stand-out acceleration capabilities. 

The update also brings new battery technology for improved range and efficiency. Precise technical details are yet to be confirmed, but new thermal architecture gives faster charging and gives "more power and endurance in all conditions".

Inside, the Model S and Model X have been completely overhauled, with the old vertically oriented touchscreen making way for a new 17.0in widescreen display that offers "exceptional responsiveness" and can be tilted from left to right to give easier access for passengers or drivers as needed.

There's also a new, separate 8.0in infotainment touchscreen mounted at the rear of the centre console, giving back-seat passengers access to various entertainment and comfort functions.

Perhaps most notable is the introduction of a new steering wheel design that's seemingly modelled on those used to steer aircraft. Tesla calls it a "stalkless steering yoke," having done away with the conventional driving-mode and indicator stalks, relocating these controls to the large new central touchscreen.

The car "guesses drive direction based on what obstacles it sees, context and nav map," according to Musk, but this can be manually overridden. 

This device has been deemed legal for use in the UK and Europe, but a conventional round steering wheel will also be available. 

Software updates include the infotainment system being upgraded with a processing power of 10 teraflops, which means the Tesla Arcade gaming function is now comparable in terms of functionality with modern gaming consoles.

A 22-speaker, 960-watt audio system is equipped as standard and new microphones have been fitted to offer active noise-cancelling. 

Deliveries of the new cars will get under way in the UK in 2022, with prices starting at £83,980 and £90,980 respectively for the entry-level Long Range versions of the Model S and Model X.

Prices climb to £110,980 for the Plaid versions of each.

Advertisement

lukeski 10 September 2021

Re comments about competition to Model S. It is right that people actually buying them as cars do seem to view them as competition. Probably encouraged by the fact that the motor press view them as competition. Not sure that is actually a very sensible way of looking at it though, a top spec Model 3 seems a much closer competition for a Taycan, in terms of the space you are getting. If you are happy with that much space in a Taycan, why do you need an S, and if the Taycan is not enough space for you then get the S. I wouldn't think of a Taycan as a rival to a 7 series,(assuming they had an electric version)

I guess there is that element of, they are the top spec version of each brands electric offer so in that sense people see them as competition - i am not sure they are analysing very clearly though! 

xxxx 10 September 2021

If it was a V12, Ferrari or a Porsche some people would go wow but because it's a Tesla, and to make matters worse a BEV, all of sudden these cars are to quick etc.

Peter, just imagine it's was a BMW M5 with that time, you'd be ok with that.  

Peter Cavellini 7 June 2021

The question is , do we need to go this fast?, over the past few years the engineering to get as much horsepower out of an engine has risen to the point that your average hot hatch has more power than a Ferrari of 30 yrs ago!, now with EV power, we're getting cars with one, two thousand horsepower and obscene amounts of instant torque, which is amazing, but, has this taken the fun out of making a char going fast?, as has been said, you can't use all the power, you will have to be careful when and where conditions you get the need for speed, nought to sixty?...boring!, by the very fact we can make collection off parts go so quick is commendable, but, we will never ever make a road car beat one second.

