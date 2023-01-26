BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla to detail new EV platform in March after record 2022
UP NEXT
Porsche 356 reborn for 2023 with 718 GT4 RS power

Tesla to detail new EV platform in March after record 2022

Tesla’s total annual revenue increased 51% year on year to $81.5 billion, doubling its net income to $12.6 billion
News
2 mins read
26 January 2023

Tesla achieved its most profitable year on record in 2022, following a strong final quarter in which the US firm reach its highest ever quarterly revenue, net income and operating income. 

Despite slashing prices in a number of territories around the world, the electric vehicle maker posted $24.3 billion (£19.6bn) in revenue in December, representing growth of 33% year on year. Tesla’s total annual revenue increased 51% year on year to $81.5bn (£65.8bn), while its net income more than doubled to $12.6bn (£10.2bn). 

Of its total revenue, $71.46bn (£57.7bn) came from Tesla’s automotive operations, for a year-on-year increase of 51%. Around $21.3bn (£17.2bn) was earned in the fourth quarter alone. 

Tesla also confirmed it would reveal the first details of its next-generation vehicle platform at its investor day on 1 March 2023.

It produced 1.36 million passenger cars in 2022, delivering a total of 1.31m vehicles worldwide - an increase of 47% and 40% respectively year on year.

The vast majority of the Texas-based firm’s sales last year were Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y cars, which made up around 1.24 million of its overall delivery figure. Some 66,705 Tesla Model X and Tesla Model S cars were also delivered worldwide. 

Each of its five factories – California, Shanghai, Berlin, Texas and Nevada – produced a record number of vehicles.

Despite its success last year, Tesla is bracing for an “uncertain macroeconomic environment” in 2023, with rising interest rates on the cards. 

It said it will accelerate its cost reduction roadmap while increasing production, with CEO Elon Musk targeting a production figure of 1.8m vehicles this year. 

Tesla’s outlook for 2023 is looking positive, Musk said on a call with analysts and shareholders on Wednesday. 

Musk said: “Thus far in January, we’ve seen the strongest orders year to date than ever in our history. We’re currently seeing orders of almost twice the rate of production. 

“We’re saying 1.8 [million vehicles] because there always seems to be some friggin’ force majeure thing that happens somewhere on Earth. We don’t control if there’s earthquakes, tsunamis, wars, pandemics, etc. 

Car Review
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“If it’s a smooth year, without some big supply chain interruption or massive problem, we have the potential to do two million cars this year. I think there would be demand for that, too.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

1 tesla model 3 2019 rt hero front (1)
Of Tesla's 1.31 million deliveries, a staggering 1.24 million were Model 3 and Model Y cars

Tesla to detail new EV platform in March after record 2022

Tesla to detail new EV platform in March after record 2022
Akio Toyoda in racing suit
Akio Toyoda won Autcar's prestigious Issigonis Trophy in 2018
Akio Toyoda becomes Toyota chairman; Lexus boss now CEO
Akio Toyoda becomes Toyota chairman; Lexus boss now CEO
BMW i4 Cupra Born front quarter tracking
Many buyers thought manufacturers should focus on improving electric vehicles' range between charges
Cost of living crisis dampens demand for EVs
Cost of living crisis dampens demand for EVs
Jaguar production line Solihull
UK car industry calls for fresh investment after dire 2022 output
UK car industry calls for fresh investment after dire 2022 output
range rover sport 2022 front quarter tracking 0
Range Rover and Range Rover Sport drove the quarter's profits
Jaguar Land Rover posts first profitable quarter since 2020
Jaguar Land Rover posts first profitable quarter since 2020

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Read our review
Back to top

Tesla said it is “on track” to start production of the Cybertruck later this year at its Texas facility. The long-awaited Tesla Semi electric HGV is also in pilot production, while the Roadster sports car and Robotaxi are still in development. 

Related articles

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive

View all latest drives