BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Styling and chassis updates for 2021 Lexus ES saloon
UP NEXT
Analysis: What does the digital future of car sales look like?

Styling and chassis updates for 2021 Lexus ES saloon

Subtle upgrades for BMW 5 Series rival focus on dynamism and rolling refinement
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
19 April 2021

An updated version of Lexus's ES executive saloon will go on sale later this year, promising improved refinement and dynamic performance. 

As was the case with the LS flagship last year, changes to the ES are subtle and focused more on chassis and technological upgrades than obvious design overhauls. 

"The ES is a model renowned for its quiet, smooth performance and high levels of cabin comfort and spaciousness," Lexus said. "The upcoming changes focus on strengthening these qualities, refreshing the car’s styling, improving ride and responsiveness and introducing new, technology-led equipment features."

Chief among the revisions is a stiffer rear suspension set-up, which is said to allow a "more linear" response to steering inputs. A reshaped brake pedal and retuning measures aim to reduce vibration while boosting feedback, and the electronic brake management system has been adjusted to give better control.

The performance-oriented F Sport model gains a new suspension actuator that is claimed to improve ride comfort by expanding the range of damping force on offer. 

Elsewhere, the saloon gains the latest iteration of Lexus's trademark 'spindle' grille, the headlights have been subtly reshaped and a range of new designs and colours are available for the alloy wheels, offered in 17in, 18in and 19in sizes. 

Following the LS and RX flagships, the ES will also receive Lexus's advanced 'Bladescan' adaptive LED headlights, which are said to give a wider field of illumination and better control. 

UK pricing and full specification details will be announced in the coming months.

READ MORE 

Updated 2021 Lexus LS brings new technology from £78,900

Lexus LF-Z concept previews brand's electric future

Lexus commits to electrified sports cars in future line-up

Used cars for sale

 Lexus Es 300h 2.5 4dr Cvt
2018
£23,135
18,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
Lexus Es 300h 2.5 4dr Cvt
2019
£26,661
16,713miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
Lexus Es 300h 2.5 F-sport 4dr Cvt
2019
£26,985
20,300miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
Lexus Es 300h 2.5 4dr Cvt
2019
£26,990
15,207miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
Lexus Es 300h 2.5 4dr Cvt
2019
£27,945
22,585miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
Lexus Es 300h 2.5 4dr Cvt
2019
£28,490
7,019miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
Lexus Es 300h 2.5 F-sport 4dr Cvt
2019
£28,495
18,899miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
Lexus Es 300h 2.5 F-sport 4dr Cvt
2019
£28,750
17,865miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
Lexus Es 300h 2.5 F-sport 4dr Cvt
2019
£28,750
12,433miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lexus ES 2019 road test review - hero front

Lexus ES

This Japanese entrant aims to gatecrash the German-controlled executive saloon market in a way the GS could never manage

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

View all latest drives