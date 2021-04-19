Styling and chassis updates for 2021 Lexus ES saloon

An updated version of Lexus's ES executive saloon will go on sale later this year, promising improved refinement and dynamic performance.

As was the case with the LS flagship last year, changes to the ES are subtle and focused more on chassis and technological upgrades than obvious design overhauls.

"The ES is a model renowned for its quiet, smooth performance and high levels of cabin comfort and spaciousness," Lexus said. "The upcoming changes focus on strengthening these qualities, refreshing the car’s styling, improving ride and responsiveness and introducing new, technology-led equipment features."

Chief among the revisions is a stiffer rear suspension set-up, which is said to allow a "more linear" response to steering inputs. A reshaped brake pedal and retuning measures aim to reduce vibration while boosting feedback, and the electronic brake management system has been adjusted to give better control.

The performance-oriented F Sport model gains a new suspension actuator that is claimed to improve ride comfort by expanding the range of damping force on offer.

Elsewhere, the saloon gains the latest iteration of Lexus's trademark 'spindle' grille, the headlights have been subtly reshaped and a range of new designs and colours are available for the alloy wheels, offered in 17in, 18in and 19in sizes.

Following the LS and RX flagships, the ES will also receive Lexus's advanced 'Bladescan' adaptive LED headlights, which are said to give a wider field of illumination and better control.

UK pricing and full specification details will be announced in the coming months.

