Start-up Sono Motors crowdfunds €53 million

The German EV start-up Sono Motors has raised over €50 million through crowdfunding, which it will use to produce a production solar-electric vehicle (SEV).

The company, which was founded by entrepreneurs Jona Christians and Laurin Hahn in 2016, developed prototypes of the SEV, called the Sion, in 2017. However, money troubles forced them to delay developing a production version after discussions broke down with international investors.

A total of €53 million was raised between December and January, an average of roughly €1 million per day. Most of this money (75%) was sourced from people who have preordered the Sion, while other investors (19%) and loans and donations (6%) made up the rest of the sum.

The money will be invested in production facilities for the car, which is scheduled to be produced in Trollhättan, Sweden, in September 2021. Sono plans to produce 260,000 Sions over eight years. 13,000 customers have preordered the SEV, said the firm.

The Sion generates power from a layer of crystalline silicon-cell panels on its body, which are claimed to generate enough electricity to power the car for up to 18.6 miles of driving per day. A 35kWh lithium-ion battery supplies power to a 161bhp electric motor, turning the front wheels via a single-speed transmission. Performance? A sub-9sec 0-62mph time is claimed, with a top speed of 87mph.

Sono claims the Sion has a 255km WLTP-certified range. The car can be charged at “any charging station in Europe”, due to it being compatible with three different types of chargers: European household plugs (SchuKo), standard charging stations (Type 2) and rapid charging stations (CCS).

Inside, the Sion displays what Sono calls an “understated interior design”, featuring a natural air filter system, as well as a 10in infotainment display. There is also a layer of moss in the dashboard, which Sono said “provides a pleasant indoor climate by regulating humidity”.