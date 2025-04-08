German tuner Brabus has got it hands on the new Smart #5 SUV, pumping it with 637bhp and giving it the acceleration to match a Range Rover Sport SV.

The flagship variant of the largest car Smart has ever produced is described as the “pinnacle” of the Geely-owned brand.

It stands out from the standard #5 with a small front diffuser, 21in alloy wheels, a matt paintjob, red accents, red brake callipers and an assortment of Brabus branding.

Inside, it features an Alcantara steering wheel, heated front and rear seats and a dashboard dominated by dual 13in OLED screens.

The car also gets a Brabus mode that remaps the throttle to increase power delivery and introduces artificial engines noise into the cabin - like in the #1 Brabus and #3 Brabus.

Like those sibling cars, the #5 Brabus also gets a Launch Mode, which here primes the SUV for 3.8sec 0-62mph sprint.

The #5 Brabus draws power from the same 100kWh battery as the top-spec standard #5, which here is capable of a 335-mile range (down 31 miles).

Utilising a 800V electrical architecture from the Geely SEA2 platform, the #5 Brabus can charge at speeds of up to 400kW via a DC connection. This allows for a 10-80% (or 235-mile) top-up in 18 minutes.