Smart #5 Brabus is 637bhp SUV with Range Rover Sport SV pace

Electric SUV is described as the "pinnacle" of the Geely-owned brand; will arrive late this year

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 April 2025

German tuner Brabus has got it hands on the new Smart #5 SUV, pumping it with 637bhp and giving it the acceleration to match a Range Rover Sport SV.

The flagship variant of the largest car Smart has ever produced is described as the “pinnacle” of the Geely-owned brand. 

It stands out from the standard #5 with a small front diffuser, 21in alloy wheels, a matt paintjob, red accents, red brake callipers and an assortment of Brabus branding.

Inside, it features an Alcantara steering wheel, heated front and rear seats and a dashboard dominated by dual 13in OLED screens.

The car also gets a Brabus mode that remaps the throttle to increase power delivery and introduces artificial engines noise into the cabin - like in the #1 Brabus and #3 Brabus.

Like those sibling cars, the #5 Brabus also gets a Launch Mode, which here primes the SUV for 3.8sec 0-62mph sprint. 

The #5 Brabus draws power from the same 100kWh battery as the top-spec standard #5, which here is capable of a 335-mile range (down 31 miles).

Utilising a 800V electrical architecture from the Geely SEA2 platform, the #5 Brabus can charge at speeds of up to 400kW via a DC connection. This allows for a 10-80% (or 235-mile) top-up in 18 minutes.

The electric car will arrive in the UK from October along with the rest of the #5 model range.

This opens with the Pro, which couples a 76kWh battery with a single electric motor for around £40,000.

Pricing for the #5 Brabus is therefore likely to begin above £50,000.

