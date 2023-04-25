Skoda confirms Octavia-sized electric estate car for 2026

Skoda will launch an Octavia-sized electric estate as part of a new-look EV range that by 2026 will include the Skoda Enyaq iV, a £22,000 entry-level compact urban crossover, an SUV called the Elroq and a large seven-seat SUV.

The upcoming electric models will be sold alongside a range of “modern and highly efficient” pure and hybridised internal-combustion cars, as the Czech firm pushes to offer the “most diverse” portfolio in its history.

Leading the charge will be an all-electric family car designed in the mould of the hugely successful Octavia, currently known only as the Estate.

Launching in 2026, it will match the Octavia estate's length and focus on “taking the strengths of this particularly popular and successful Skoda bodystyle into the electric age”.

It will be sold alongside the current petrol version of the Octavia, which will itself be updated next year. Skoda has not confirmed if the two models will share the Octavia nameplate, but boss Klaus Zellmer previously told Autocar plans were afoot to continue the stalwart into the electric age: “The Octavia is a fantastic car that we, of course, will have to keep in the family as long as we can as we have such a huge customer base.

“The Octavia is rock solid. It has got its customer base and we are market leaders for the [estate] segment. Never change a winning team.”

Although details are scarce, the electric estate is expected to be based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform and be available with a new 86kWh battery, which is due to be rolled out to Skoda's EVs from next year with a WLTP range of more than 370 miles and a charging rate of up to 200kW – matching the new Volkswagen ID 7.