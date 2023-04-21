Second-gen Nio ES6 due in UK with new platform and 490bhp

Chinese premium EV brand Nio has launched the second generation of its ES6 SUV – which is tipped to form part of its line-up when it comes to the UK next year – at the Shanghai motor show.

The Audi Q8 E-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC rival was launched in 2019 and is the firm’s best-selling model in China. Despite only being three years old, this second-generation model is a comprehensive reworking, including a switch to a new platform.

While previously sharing its core architecture with the larger Nio ES8, the ES6 – expected to be called the EL6 in Europe – now uses the same steel platform as the Nio ET5 saloon. As a result, it has a slightly stretched wheelbase and sits around 50mm lower.

Much of the focus of the second-generation ES6 has been on revising Nio’s design language and upgrading the interior quality and feel of the car.

Kris Tomasson, Nio’s vice-president of design, described it as a “more evolved product” that featured styling that was “a hybrid of SUV and saloon language”.

Styling changes include a new version of Nio’s split headlight design and a more rakish, coupé-esque rear roofline.

There has also been a major focus on improving the equipment levels inside the car, and a fresh design is intended to offer greater interior space.

While Nio has yet to release full details of the ES6, it will continue to offer four-wheel drive, with power lifted from 435bhp to 490bhp. It will featuring continuous damping control to ensure a stable ride and, like the ET5, will be offered in China with a high level of autonomous driving hardware.

The ES6 will continue to use Nio’s 70kWh battery, which will give it an official range of just over 300 miles. This will be compatible with Nio’s battery swap stations, which can switch out an empty battery for a new fully charged one in less than five minutes.

Nio has now expanded into Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, offering the ET5 and ET7 saloons and the EL7, a larger SUV.

It's currently putting the finishing touches to its UK expansion plans, with a new country manager in place. It will launch here next year with right-hand-drive cars and is planning to build battery swap facilities.