Rule-breaking Fisker Pear to anchor four-model line-up

The Fisker Ocean will soon stand at the head of a four-model Fisker line-up, all due to be revealed by 2025.

Designer and CEO Henrik Fisker plans to put one million Fisker-badged EVs on the road between now and 2027 and will expand the company further to become a million-a-year car business beyond 2030.

Next to arrive in 2023 will be Fisker’s eventual biggest seller, the Pear (for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution). He said it’s a rule-breaking car, already designed, that will be built in a formerly dormant GM US factory in Ohio once capable of making 500,000 cars a year.

Fisker’s partner on the Pear is mammoth Taiwanese technology group Foxconn, which will own the Pear factory and take charge of manufacturing while Fisker retains control of design and engineering, as it does with the Magna-built Ocean.

Described by Henrik Fisker as “the kind of car Apple would make for a life in a megacity like London or Los Angeles”, the Pear will have a base price of $29,900 (roughly £22,500) and be about 4500mm long. But “it doesn’t look like an Ocean or anything else”, he said.

The partners aim to manufacture and sell the car in the US, Europe, India and China and believe worldwide volume could eventually reach a million units a year.

The third EV Fisker model, described as “a redefinition of a luxury sports car of the future”, is under development at Fisker Magic Works, the recently announced UK engineering centre led by former Aston Martin special projects chief Dave King. Henrik Fisker said the spirit of the model is that of “a proper British sports car”, although because it has neither a big front engine nor a large rear-mounted fuel tank, it lacks both the high bonnet line and comparatively long tail of conventional GTs.

The form of Fisker’s fourth car is still being discussed, although the designer seems unlikely to challenge the many luxurious EV saloons he believes already crowd the market. “We have many options,” he said, “because there are so many EV segments that still have no entries. If you’re looking for a Porsche Boxster-type car, or a minivan, you have very few options. Anyway, we don’t have to decide for a while.”