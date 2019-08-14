Rolls-Royce unveils ultra-exclusive Ghost Zenith special

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a limited-run Ghost Zenith Collector’s Edition, which will offer the highest level of bespoke features on the car to date.

The Zenith will be limited to just 50 examples and the British firm says it offers more bespoke options than any model apart from the 2016 limited-run Phantom Zenith. The special edition is intended as the ultimate version of the current Ghost before the new model arrives next year.

The Ghost Zenith features a number of design details inspired by the 2009 200EX concept that previewed the Ghost. They include an ingot in the interior made from the original concept car’s Spirit of Ecstasy. A section of artwork showing technical details of the 200EX has been engraved in the centre console, too.

The Spirit of Ecstasy and clock of the Ghost Zenith are both engraved with its name. There are new illuminated door pockets with perforated leather to emit light into the cabin, while the contrasting leather seats feature embroidery inspired by seat details in the 1907 Silver Ghost.

The Ghost Zenith retains the model’s illuminated ‘starlight headliner’, but a new ‘shooting star’ design note has been introduced to add “an extraordinary sense of theatre”. It features a gloss contrast two-tone paintwork, available in three colour pairings, and a Silver Satin bonnet as used on the 200EX.

The Ghost Zenith will be available in standard- and extended-wheelbase forms and feature the same mechanicals as the regular Ghost, including the twin-turbo 6.6-litre V12 petrol engine.

Pricing has not been disclosed but is likely to be substantially higher than the £200,958 base price for the current standard-wheelbase version.