Roewe D7 electric saloon could come to UK as an MG

Nebula platform-based electric saloon is bound for sale in China by end of 2023 to rival Volkswagen ID 7
Greg Kable
3 July 2023

Roewe, the brand that rose from the remnants of Rover, has confirmed its recently unveiled D7 saloon will be built in a new wing of the manufacturing base established by parent company SAIC in Zhengzhou, China.

Set for sale in China by the end of 2023, the electric D7 is the first production model from Roewe's new Three-Year Action Plan For New Energy Development.

Announced in April, this plan includes up to eight new Roewe EVs, covering saloons, SUVs and MPVs across varying market segments.

At 4890mm in length, the D7 is 66mm shorter than the Volkswagen ID 7.

The D7 is based on SAIC's new Nubula EV platform – the same one used by the MG 4 EV hatchback.

It's earmarked to underpin up to 16 models from SAIC-owned brands over the next two years, according to the Chinese car maker.

Roewe has confirmed two drivetrain options for its new saloon, both based around a single-motor layout also shared with the 4.

Included is a 194bhp version with a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery and claimed range of up to 317 miles on the Chinese CLTC test cycle; and a 208bhp version with a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery and a range of 379 miles.

As yet, there's no official word whether the D7 will be sold in the UK. However, the Chinese-market Roewe Ei5 is already sold here badged as the MG 5 SW EV and the MG Marvel R was initially launched as the Roewe Marvel X, leading to speculation that the new saloon may be sold in export markets under the more firmly established and familiar MG name.

OfficerDibble 3 July 2023

Looks nice.  SAIC should buy the Rover brand from Tata and bring it back, along with the beautiful old crest.  The MG brand is well established (again) as you say, but a car like this doesn't really fit it, and Roewe is too obviously an imitation to fly here.  

