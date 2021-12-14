RML reveals pre-production Ferrari 250 GT SWB restomod

​​Wellingborough-based RML has revealed a pre-production version of its modernised take on the Ferrari 250 GT SWB before it embarks on a rigorous testing programme.

The coupé is powered by a 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 485bhp and 419lb ft of torque, giving it a 0-62mph time of around 4.0sec and a top speed of 180mph.

RML said the model has been designed specifically for grand touring, with a supple ride, bespoke dampers and a stiff carbonfibre body.

“We wanted to create an emotive product and one that celebrated two things: a simple, beautiful aesthetic and a pure and organic driving experience.” said RML CEO Michael Mallock.

Mallock said the model is geared towards grand touring and long-distance driving, as opposed to straight-line speed.

“A key part of the brief for this car was to create something that was actually usable - something that I could drive from here to Le Mans and get out and still be able to walk at the other end,” he said.

This prototype, known as Car Zero, features multi-layer blue paintwork comprising of “layers of special carbon primer, regular primer and a silver base coat”, giving it “a real pop”.

RML has also detailed the extent of the personalisation options available for the Short Wheelbase, with head of design Jonathon Bowen saying: “As well as having a near-limitless colour palette, there are a variety of exterior trims to choose from.

“We’re also developing some period-correct graphics, such as door roundels and parallel stripes, which suit the car’s design and remit perfectly.”

As the winner of 12 constructor’s championships across a variety of racing series, RML has used the knowledge gained from its motorsport endeavours to update the 250 GT SWB for the modern day.