RML reveals pre-production Ferrari 250 GT SWB restomod

Wellingborough-based RML has revealed a pre-production version of its modernised take on the Ferrari 250 GT SWB before it embarks on a rigorous testing programme.
The coupé is powered by a 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 485bhp and 419lb ft of torque, giving it a 0-62mph time of around 4.0sec and a top speed of 180mph.
RML said the model has been designed specifically for grand touring, with a supple ride, bespoke dampers and a stiff carbonfibre body.
“We wanted to create an emotive product and one that celebrated two things: a simple, beautiful aesthetic and a pure and organic driving experience.” said RML CEO Michael Mallock.
Mallock said the model is geared towards grand touring and long-distance driving, as opposed to straight-line speed.
“A key part of the brief for this car was to create something that was actually usable - something that I could drive from here to Le Mans and get out and still be able to walk at the other end,” he said.
This prototype, known as Car Zero, features multi-layer blue paintwork comprising of “layers of special carbon primer, regular primer and a silver base coat”, giving it “a real pop”.
RML has also detailed the extent of the personalisation options available for the Short Wheelbase, with head of design Jonathon Bowen saying: “As well as having a near-limitless colour palette, there are a variety of exterior trims to choose from.
“We’re also developing some period-correct graphics, such as door roundels and parallel stripes, which suit the car’s design and remit perfectly.”
As the winner of 12 constructor’s championships across a variety of racing series, RML has used the knowledge gained from its motorsport endeavours to update the 250 GT SWB for the modern day.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Whatever were they thinking?
.......and, here comes the law suit from Ferrari. This thing will, quite rightly, be crushed within a year.
Another seven figure limited build car, does it matter?, course not, there nice to look at, frivolous, and we get to see what was an exotic 70 years ago, built to almost the same, and built with current building techniques, where's the harm in that?