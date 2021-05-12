BACK TO ALL NEWS
RML nears completion of 485bhp Ferrari 250 GT SWB restomod
RML nears completion of 485bhp Ferrari 250 GT SWB restomod

British firm’s take on historic road-racer features modern infotainment, electric seats and carbonfibre bodywork
News
4 mins read
14 December 2021

Wellingborough-based RML is nearing completion of the first example of its modernised take on the Ferrari 250 GT SWB, promising improved performance and an up-to-date cockpit.

The rebuilt 485bhp Ferrari V12 was installed in the chassis of a pre-production prototype, beginning the final stage of the build before the car undergoes a rigorous testing program.

“Having a fully painted body-on-chassis with engine installed is a real landmark in the Short Wheelbase’s birth,” said RML CEO Michael Mallock.

“This first example will now be completed by next month, ready for the industry-standard test schedule we have planned. But it has also given us the green light to start the build of our customer cars, which makes the whole programme very real all of a sudden.”

“This has been a labour of love for us all in the Short Wheelbase’s development team,” said Mallock. “To see the car finally on the road next month – and finished to such an exceptional standard - will be immensely rewarding for us all, but especially for our first customers, who now won’t have to wait too long at all.’

Preparation of the first two customer cars has begun, with RML estimating that they will take six months to build.

This prototype, known as Car Zero, features multi-layer blue paintwork comprising of “layers of special carbon primer, regular primer and a silver base coat”, giving the car “a real pop”.

RML has also detailed the extent of the personalisation options available for the Short Wheelbase, with head of design Jonathon Bowen saying: “As well as having a near-limitless colour palette, there are a variety of exterior trims to choose from.”

“We’re also developing some period-correct graphics, such as door roundels and parallel stripes, which suit the car’s design and remit perfectly.”

As the winner of 12 constructor’s championships across a variety of racing series, RML has used the knowledge gained from its motorsport endeavours to update the 250 GT SWB for the modern day.

The car is being built with carbonfibre bodywork for reduced weight and feature interpretations of the 250 GT’s defining design cues, including stacked rear lights, an exposed fuel filler cap, a ‘chip-cutter’ front grille and air vents behind each wheel.

The Short Wheelbase features bespoke dampers built by Öhlins, which remain two-way adjustable for the development car in order for RML to make any final adjustments once testing commences.

The rear-wheel-drive restomod features a open-gate six-speed manual gearbox and is powered by a 5.5-litre naturally aspirated Ferrari V12 engine, which produces 485bhp and 419lb ft of torque and has been designed to sound as authentic as possible.

“The target was to emulate the exhaust note of a classic V12 road-racer,” said Adnam Rahman, the Short Wheelbase’s powertrain design engineer. 

“We started by making recordings of the donor car’s Ferrari V12 from inside and outside the car at various speeds and loads, from idle to full-throttle acceleration. The engine was also put on a dynamometer, and data from both tests was built into a computer-simulated model that could be adapted to suit the new noise requirements of the Short Wheelbase.”

It's slightly larger than the original 250 GT SWB, at 4264mm long and 1954mm wide, but the overall silhouette has been retained. It also weighs slightly more than the original, at 1470kg – a likely result of the newer-spec engine and interior additions. 

The cabin is said to have been designed to accommodate drivers up to 6ft 6in tall and gains modern features including electric front seats, cupholders, air conditioning and an advanced infotainment system with sat-nav and smartphone connectivity.

“The new model pays homage to the driving purity of supercars from the past while offering occupants 21st-century comfort and convenience,” RML said.

It claimed the car wasn't built to challenge other supercars but will still reach a top speed of 185mph, hitting 62mph from rest in around 4.1sec.

“The Short Wheelbase was never conceived to compete, Top Trumps-style, with a typical supercar’s acceleration or top speed,” said Mallock.

“Our car takes a step back from that, and while it’s certainly rapid, our emphasis has always been on capturing a more organic driving experience, with less intervention and more usable performance, while still making it comfortable and convenient enough for people to enjoy regularly on modern roads.”

Production will be limited to around 30 cars. No pricing information has been revealed.

eseaton 23 May 2021
Awful, awful wheels.

Whatever were they thinking?

martin_66 12 May 2021

.......and, here comes the law suit from Ferrari.  This thing will, quite rightly, be crushed within a year.

Peter Cavellini 12 May 2021

Another seven figure limited build car, does it matter?, course not, there nice to look at, frivolous, and we get to see what was an exotic 70 years ago, built to almost the same, and built with current building techniques, where's the harm in that?

