RML nears completion of 485bhp Ferrari 250 GT SWB restomod

Wellingborough-based RML is nearing completion of the first example of its modernised take on the Ferrari 250 GT SWB, promising improved performance and an up-to-date cockpit.

The rebuilt 485bhp Ferrari V12 was installed in the chassis of a pre-production prototype, beginning the final stage of the build before the car undergoes a rigorous testing program.

“Having a fully painted body-on-chassis with engine installed is a real landmark in the Short Wheelbase’s birth,” said RML CEO Michael Mallock.

“This first example will now be completed by next month, ready for the industry-standard test schedule we have planned. But it has also given us the green light to start the build of our customer cars, which makes the whole programme very real all of a sudden.”

“This has been a labour of love for us all in the Short Wheelbase’s development team,” said Mallock. “To see the car finally on the road next month – and finished to such an exceptional standard - will be immensely rewarding for us all, but especially for our first customers, who now won’t have to wait too long at all.’

Preparation of the first two customer cars has begun, with RML estimating that they will take six months to build.

This prototype, known as Car Zero, features multi-layer blue paintwork comprising of “layers of special carbon primer, regular primer and a silver base coat”, giving the car “a real pop”.

RML has also detailed the extent of the personalisation options available for the Short Wheelbase, with head of design Jonathon Bowen saying: “As well as having a near-limitless colour palette, there are a variety of exterior trims to choose from.”

“We’re also developing some period-correct graphics, such as door roundels and parallel stripes, which suit the car’s design and remit perfectly.”

As the winner of 12 constructor’s championships across a variety of racing series, RML has used the knowledge gained from its motorsport endeavours to update the 250 GT SWB for the modern day.

The car is being built with carbonfibre bodywork for reduced weight and feature interpretations of the 250 GT’s defining design cues, including stacked rear lights, an exposed fuel filler cap, a ‘chip-cutter’ front grille and air vents behind each wheel.

The Short Wheelbase features bespoke dampers built by Öhlins, which remain two-way adjustable for the development car in order for RML to make any final adjustments once testing commences.