Revised Vauxhall Astra revealed with new engines and tech

Vauxhall has followed up the reveal of the all-new Corsa with a series of updates to the larger Astra, including new engines, styling revisions and equipment upgrades.

Launched in 2015, the Astra is one of the older models in Vauxhall’s line-up, meaning it was designed and engineered under GM ownership before the brand was taken over by PSA. However, the firm has managed to transplant some of PSA’s latest engines under the bonnet.

The range kicks off with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 108bhp, 128bhp and 143bhp forms. The former variant makes 143lb ft of torque, while the latter two put out 166lb ft. All are mated to a six-speed manual and manage between 51.4mpg and 54.3mpg on the WLTP test cycle.

Also available - and not from the usual PSA stable - is a 1.4-litre three-cylinder also putting out 143bhp, but with torque up to 174lb ft, mated exclusively to a seven-step CVT transmission. Diesels are all 1.5-litre units making from 103bhp to 119bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a new nine-speed automatic. Vauxhall claims up to 64.2mpg combined for the most frugal variant.