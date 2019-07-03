Revised Vauxhall Astra revealed with new engines and tech

Vauxhall's Ford Focus rival is brought into line with brand's latest models, with PSA-sourced engines and new features
by Lawrence Allan
3 July 2019

Vauxhall has followed up the reveal of the all-new Corsa with a series of updates to the larger Astra, including new engines, styling revisions and equipment upgrades.

Launched in 2015, the Astra is one of the older models in Vauxhall’s line-up, meaning it was designed and engineered under GM ownership before the brand was taken over by PSA. However, the firm has managed to transplant some of PSA’s latest engines under the bonnet.

The range kicks off with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 108bhp, 128bhp and 143bhp forms. The former variant makes 143lb ft of torque, while the latter two put out 166lb ft. All are mated to a six-speed manual and manage between 51.4mpg and 54.3mpg on the WLTP test cycle. 

Also available - and not from the usual PSA stable - is a 1.4-litre three-cylinder also putting out 143bhp, but with torque up to 174lb ft, mated exclusively to a seven-step CVT transmission. Diesels are all 1.5-litre units making from 103bhp to 119bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a new nine-speed automatic. Vauxhall claims up to 64.2mpg combined for the most frugal variant. 

Elsewhere, there are mild exterior upgrades aimed at improving aerodynamic performance, including a new engine cover, grille with automatic shutters and “underbody optimisation”. 

The interior upgrades are focused on improving available kit rather than visual changes. Three new infotainment options, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, are said to be smarter, faster and more intuitive to operate. Wireless smartphone charging, a Bose sound system and a heated windscreen are also available depending on spec.

Safety kit has improved, too, with a new digital front camera allowing greater recognition of hazards and pedestrian detection for the autonomous braking system, while the traffic sign recognition system is enhanced. 

The new Ford Focus rival is set to go on sale next month, with first deliveries due in November. Prices are yet to be revealed, but expect a modest increase over the outgoing model. 

xxxx

3 July 2019

Limited choice, are you sure Autocar. This now means there's no 4 pot petrol Astra available only a 1.2 and 1.4 3 pot

Even if Autocar have got it wrong does this mean the biggest manual petrol is now a 1.2 :- thanks for nothing PSA.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

scotty5

3 July 2019

I know this doesn't bode well for Ellesmere Port but whilst I see many many new Focus's, I'm not sure I've seen a 19 plate Astra on the road. I've just had a look at top 10 best selling cars in UK for 2019 and there is no mention of the Astra. I can't remember Astra ever being outside the UK top 10.

Unfortuantely I'm driving a rental car at the moment, but when collecting it I did notice the lack of Astras, a car that used to dominate this sector. If the rental firms are no longer buying, what future does the Astra have?

Will86

3 July 2019

Vauxhall could have gone a lot further with this update - the exterior styling has always been underwhelming to my eyes and would have benefited from a more substantial upgrade. Instead PSA have focused on ways to cut costs by dropping their own engines in. Not necessarily a bad thing as the PSA units are good but as the existing Astra engines were also good, I'm unsure whether this will help sales.

