Revised Jaguar XE receives mild-hybrid and major price drop

XE retains traditional looks but prices now start £5235 lower
Rachel Burgess
6 October 2020

The Jaguar XE has been updated with a new mild-hybrid powertrain option and the introduction of the Pivi Pro infotainment system, now being rolled out across the Jaguar Land Rover range.

The small saloon’s refresh comes at the same time as more dramatic changes for its XF sibling, as Jaguar looks to revamp the appeal of its saloon in the wake of poor sales, tough competition and the growing dominance of SUVs.

The three-strong powertrain line-up echoes that of the revised XF, with the highlight being the 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel employing a 48V mild-hybrid set-up, emitting 127g/km CO2 and up to 58.5mpg. 

On the petrol front, there is a rear-driven 247bhp 2.0-litre turbo and an all-wheel-drive, range-topping 296bhp 2.0-litre turbo, the latter of which achieves 0-60mph in 5.6secs. All powertrains use an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

There are no exterior design changes, with the XE having been heavily updated last year, but those opting for the R-Dynamic Black trim will get black mirror caps and side sills. Inside, across the range, the XE receives an updated seat design and new split-rim steering wheel.

The Pivo Pro system is accessed through a 10in touchscreen and is underpinned by Jaguar’s new electronic architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, which also allows for over-the-air software updates and wireless charging. There is a new Guardian mode which allows customers to flag times the car will be inactive and receive alerts if it is used during this window.

In the same way as the XF, Jaguar has dramatically decreased the number of derivatives offered on the outgoing model - from 24 to 13 - in order to achieve cost efficiencies. Part of the same ‘browse, buy, drive away’ trial as the XF, the starting price has been cut from £34,600 to £29,365. Deliveries begin in early 2021.

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XE

Jaguar's first attempt at a compact exec saloon is good - very good. But can the XE hold off the BMW 3 Series and Alfa Romeo Guilia to retain its crown?

jason_recliner

6 October 2020
Insane value. If I had the cash I'd buy one today.

soldi

6 October 2020
jason_recliner wrote:

Insane value. If I had the cash I'd buy one today.

You'd still have to be insane to buy one. Diesel + Jag unreliability + distress sales = shocking residual values 

Stick with the Corolla

abkq

6 October 2020
Lower prices mean same old (lightly revised) interior and no budget for a new one, and also mean people may now be willing to accept a cabin that is generic and has no reference to Jaguar-ness whatsoever.

