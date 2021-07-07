BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault Megane goes hybrid-only with new E-Tech PHEV option

Family hatchback ditches petrol and diesel options in favour of Captur's plug-in hybrid system
News
2 mins read
7 July 2021

The Mégane family hatchback has gained a plug-in hybrid option and lost all of its pure petrol and diesel variants in line with Renault's electrification strategy. 

The PHEV hatchback joins the Mégane Sport Tourer estate in the electrified line-up. Renault says it's capable of combined WLTP fuel economy of 235mpg and CO2 emissions of just 28g/km.

Two trim levels will be available: Iconic and sporty RS Line. Both models are driven by a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 65bhp electric motor for a combined output of 158bhp, sending the Mégane from 0-62mph in 9.4sec and up to a top speed of 114mph.

Renault has yet to confirm the variant's electric-only range, but the mechanically identical Captur PHEV is capable of 30 miles between charges with the engine off. 

An electronic parking brake, cruise control, a 10.0in digital information display and eight ambient lighting colours are standard on both Mégane PHEV trim levels.

The Iconic receives 16in alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That's in addition to front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist and Renault's Visio System as standard, which includes lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high and low-beam.

The RS Line gains exclusive body-coloured sporty bumpers, 17in alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel as standard, plus automatic emergency braking, a rear parking camera with hands-free parking and a larger (9.3in) touchscreen infotainment system. 

The Mégane PHEV will use the same technology found on the Clio E-Tech hybrid and starts in electric mode by default. 

“When combined with the other hybrid and 100% electric vehicles in the Renault passenger car range, the addition of the Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid means Renault now offers an electrified option to suit everyone,” Renault said.

Prices haven't yet been confirmed for the new PHEV, but Renault said that it will offer “favourable total cost of ownership arguments”.

Orders will be taken from August ahead of customer deliveries getting under way in September. 

xxxx 7 July 2021

In the UK at least it wasn't a great seller anyway this will be the nail in the coffin, as 235mpg oh how I brought my cornflakes up.  PHEV starting from around £31k, good luck with that.

