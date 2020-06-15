Range Rover gets colour splash for 50th anniversary

A special edition has been released, sporting three new paint Mk1 Range Rover paint options, unique 'script' badging and other exclusive touches
15 June 2020

Land Rover is celebrating an important birthday today: the Range Rover is 50 years old. To mark the occasion, the manufacturer has released a limited-run special edition of the luxury SUV.

Restricted to 1970 examples globally in a reference to the year the first example of the 4x4 rolled off the production line, the Range Rover Fifty features unique ‘script’ badging, created by Land Rover design chief Gerry McGovern, externally and throughout the cabin.

Unique 22in alloy wheel designs and ‘Auric Atlas’ blackexterior trim accents are also present. Most examples will be specced with with four regular exterior paint options: Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black, Rosello Red and Aruba.

However, an “extremely limited” number will be produced in new heritage colours taken from the original Range Rover's palette: Bahama Gold, Davos White and Tuscan Blue.

The Range Rover Fifty can be ordered with a variety of petrol and diesel powertrains and in regular or long-wheelbase form. Prices have yet to be announced.

