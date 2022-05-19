Prodrive restomod to mark anniversary of Subaru Impreza WRC win

British motorsport firm Prodrive has previewed a restomod based on the famed first-generation Subaru Impreza WRX and called the P25.

The firm posted an image to its social media accounts showing the outline of an Impreza with the P25 logo, with accompanying text revealing that the car will be unveiled on 25 May.

Prodrive described the car as “an icon redefined”, suggesting that it will be an uprated and modernised restomod, potentially in the same vein as the Porsche 911 by Singer, the RML Short Wheelbase and the Kimera Evo37.

The name suggests the car will celebrate 25 years since Prodrive produced its first car built to World Rally Car regulations after the Group A era, the Impreza WRC97. That car lost the drivers' championship by one point at the hands of Colin McRae but allowed Subaru to take the manufacturers’ championship.

Prodrive developed, built and ran cars for Subaru in the World Rally Championship from 1990 until 2008, winning three drivers' titles and three manufacturers' titles with drivers such as Colin McRae and Richard Burns, alongside a slew of national rally championships.

The Banbury-based brand also has a storied history in circuit racing, taking five Le Mans class wins with Aston Martin and Ferrari, six World Endurance Championship titles and a number of British Touring Car Championship victories.

More recently, the brand has produced the Prodrive Hunter, a road-legal version of its Dakar Rally contender, and earlier this month, Prodrive founder and CEO David Richards won Autocar’s coveted Sturmey Award for innovation.