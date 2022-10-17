Preview shows how Peugeot Inception will influence future EVs

Future Peugeot models will take the lead from the radical new Inception concept in “challenging conventional silhouettes”, and now an official preview released by the firm shows just how dramatically they will be reinvented

Presented as part of Peugeot's wide-reaching 'E-Lion' strategy update today, the brand's electric line-up preview looks to include four low-slung cars – seemingly including two hatchbacks and a saloon alongside a more mysterious model in the centre – and a trio of SUVs.

Every model in Peugeot's European line-up will be electric by 2030.

No doubt this preview image points to radically redesigned successors to today's models: the Peugeot 208, 308, 408, 508, 2008, 3008 and 5008. The influence of the new Inception concept – shown at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year – is evident in their rakish silhouettes and distinctive 'claw' headlight designs, but also because each previewed model looks to be defined by a silhouette that does not obviously belong to any one core vehicle segment.

Speaking to Autocar at the Paris motor show last year, the brand's chief designer Matthias Hossann highlighted the benefits of the new Peugeot 408’s unconventional silhouette – namely that its raised ride height and spacious greenhouse boost practicality, while its rakish roofline promotes efficiency – and said future models will follow suit.

“It shows the inventiveness of the brand, this new typology of product,” he said. “It’s not a sedan any more, it’s not an SUV. It’s something else - a new species, a new breed of car, and I think when you see it physically, you can really appreciate these new proportions.”

Asked why it is important to rethink traditional vehicle categorisations, Hossann said “every product we are designing needs to be a worldwide product”, highlighting that China – a key focus market for Peugeot – is no longer the saloon car stronghold it once was, such is the global trend towards SUVs.