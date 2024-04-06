Like father, like son: Porsche 911 meets legendary 356

The modern Porsche 911 isn’t just an extraordinary car, singular, but an extraordinary range of cars.

You can have a regular rear-drive, road-focused 911 with a roof, or a four-wheel-drive alternative, or one without a roof, or one with half a roof, plus versions that are track-focused, or dominated by straight-line acceleration, rough-road ready… In all, there are 26 different 911s on sale today.

Things were rather different when Porsche first set out to put the family name on a sports car, in 1948, when the son of Porsche founder Ferdinand, also called Ferdinand but known as Ferry, designed a two-seat mid-engined roadster at a sawmill in Gmünd, Austria.

The mid-engined 356 prototype had a complex spaceframe chassis. Porsche still owns it. But when it came to turning that into a production vehicle, the 356/2, Ferry adopted a layout more familiar to Porsche, because his old man had designed the Volkswagen Type 1, or Beetle: the production 356 had a Volkswagen 1100cc engine, gearbox and suspension, all in their original locations, with a monocoque chassis.

This was simpler and cheaper to make but also meant it was more practical, with notable space behind the front bench seat. In a country strapped for money and resources, the Austrian government agreed Porsche could make some 356s so long as it exported them.

Between 1948 and 1951, then, Porsche, with the assistance of some suppliers because the factory was so small, went on to make 52 examples of the 356/2 – 44 coupés and eight roadsters – before the company returned to Stuttgart. In doing so, the template and lineage for the greatest sports car of all was born.

Introducing the Porsche 911 GTS

Today, we have represented the template with a Carrera 4 GTS, an upper-middling 911 with a 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six engine making 474bhp. It will go from rest to 62mph in 3.3sec and do 192mph flat out, but ultimately it’s still considered a road-focused 911.