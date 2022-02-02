Polestar 2 Arctic Circle revealed as snow-ready EV

Electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has created a one-off special variant of the 2 high-rise saloon to tackle harsh winter environments.

The Article Circle is based on the 2’s dual-motor, long-range performance pack model and draws inspiration from winter rallying. Power has been uprated from the standard model, from 392bhp to 469bhp, while torque has increased to 501lb ft.

Other changes include springs softened by 30%, three-way performance dampers supplied and tuned by Öhlins and front and rear strut braces for improved rigidity and steering responsiveness.

The model is equipped with a new prototype launch control system, accessible through wheel-mounted panels. The extreme weather makeover also features custom-made 19in winter tyres with 4mm metal studs, which Polestar says give the 2 Arctic Circle “the mechanical credentials to be quick and agile on snow and ice”.

Other rally-inspired changes include 19in racing rally wheels, four Stedi Quad Pro LED front lights, custom Recaro bucket seats and a carbonfibre skidplate. The 2 Arctic Circle also sports a matt grey and white exterior livery.

“The balance and predictability we have achieved with the raised ride height and specialised tyres are particularly noticeable when you enter a bend completely sideways, with a bigger-than-usual smile on your face, and in total control,” said Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s chief chassis engineer.

Polestar says it can test cars more thoroughly and accurately in cold weather and icy conditions, with a greater focus on dynamics.

“I wanted to have more fun than usual with this car – really being able to push it in terms of performance and handling in a winter environment like a frozen lake. Tuning a chassis on snow and ice allows us to develop our cars in what feels like slow motion and with better accuracy,” said Rydholm.