BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Polestar 2 Arctic Circle revealed as snow-ready EV
UP NEXT
How JLR hit record revenue per car in Q4

Polestar 2 Arctic Circle revealed as snow-ready EV

One-off special gets raised ride height, studded tyres and a power boost
News
2 mins read
2 February 2022

Electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has created a one-off special variant of the 2 high-rise saloon to tackle harsh winter environments.

The Article Circle is based on the 2’s dual-motor, long-range performance pack model and draws inspiration from winter rallying. Power has been uprated from the standard model, from 392bhp to 469bhp, while torque has increased to 501lb ft. 

Other changes include springs softened by 30%, three-way performance dampers supplied and tuned by Öhlins and front and rear strut braces for improved rigidity and steering responsiveness. 

Related articles

The model is equipped with a new prototype launch control system, accessible through wheel-mounted panels. The extreme weather makeover also features custom-made 19in winter tyres with 4mm metal studs, which Polestar says give the 2 Arctic Circle “the mechanical credentials to be quick and agile on snow and ice”.

Other rally-inspired changes include 19in racing rally wheels, four Stedi Quad Pro LED front lights, custom Recaro bucket seats and a carbonfibre skidplate. The 2 Arctic Circle also sports a matt grey and white exterior livery. 

“The balance and predictability we have achieved with the raised ride height and specialised tyres are particularly noticeable when you enter a bend completely sideways, with a bigger-than-usual smile on your face, and in total control,” said Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s chief chassis engineer.

Polestar says it can test cars more thoroughly and accurately in cold weather and icy conditions, with a greater focus on dynamics.

“I wanted to have more fun than usual with this car – really being able to push it in terms of performance and handling in a winter environment like a frozen lake. Tuning a chassis on snow and ice allows us to develop our cars in what feels like slow motion and with better accuracy,” said Rydholm.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review
1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Polestar 2 2020 road test review - hero front

Polestar 2

Urban-chic high-rise saloon takes the electric car off in a development direction all of its own

Read our review
Back to top

“With such low levels of grip, we can feel and analyse the dynamics at a much slower pace than on Tarmac, which means we can really fine-tune the way our cars behave, down to the smallest details. This is my absolute favourite place to develop cars.”  

Car Review
Polestar 2
Polestar 2 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The car was tested in the Arctic Circle in conditions as cold as -30deg C as part of Polestar's annual winter testing programme, which runs for 16 weeks from December to March. 

Polestar said the model will not go into production. 

Used cars for sale

 Polestar 2 300kw Pilot Plus 78kwh Dual Motor 5dr 4wd Auto
2020
£49,990
8,596miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar 2 300kw Pilot Plus 78kwh Dual Motor 5dr 4wd Auto
2020
£49,990
12,369miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar 2 300kw Pilot Plus 78kwh Dual Motor 5dr 4wd Auto
2020
£50,490
13,564miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 2 February 2022

Is this really worthy of an article.

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review
1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

View all latest drives