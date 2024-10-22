Mini has completed the regeneration of its line-up with the unveiling of the new combustion-engined John Cooper Works hatchback and Convertible.

Both cars use the same twin-scroll-turbocharged 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder engine. It produces 228bhp, which matches the output of the outgoing John Cooper Works, and 280lb ft, which is 44lb ft more than previously, and is mated to the same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as that in the Cooper C and Cooper S.

Despite the extra torque, the new John Cooper Works hatch is no faster from 0-62mph than its predecessor, taking 6.1sec.

This is most likely down to a combination of its gearing and an extra 35kg compared with its predecessor. The new model now tips the scales at 1330kg.

It is also 0.2sec behind the new John Cooper Works E, whose 255bhp electric motor pushes it to 62mph in 5.9sec.

The John Cooper Works Convertible is 1425kg (40kg heavier than the previous-generation car) and takes 6.4sec to hit 62mph.

Both are distinguished from their Cooper C and Cooper S siblings by a two-tone black and red livery, a more aggressive front bumper with air intakes across its flanks and a more open grille.

The giveaways at the rear end are a more prominent valance with a central tailpipe and a humped rear spoiler. The package is completed by 17in and 18in John Cooper Works-specific alloy wheel designs.

Inside, the dashboard is upholstered in black and red cloth with a chequered-flag pattern, and a sports steering wheel, with gearchange paddles, is fitted as standard.

Deliveries start early next year, with pre-registration prices starting from £31,200 for the hatch and £35,200 for the convertible.