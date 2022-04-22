Ola Electric to hit UK in 2025 with 310-mile EV

Indian start-up Ola Electric will launch its first car in the UK by 2025, positioning it to take on the Tesla Model 3 with 310 miles of range.

The firm, which plans to launch the car in India in 2024, will also bring a range of electric scooters to Britain and the rest of the globe, including the "premium" S1 and a cheaper alternative.

Announced today on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the car – hinted to be called just the Ola – will be “the sportiest car ever built in India”, with a sleek design, a bold front light bar, “handleless” doors and 0-62mph in 4.0sec.

It has also been designed for maximum range, with a class-leading drag coefficient of less than 0.21Cd helping the in-house-built battery deliver a claimed 310 miles of range.

This is better than the entry-level Tesla Model 3’s 272 miles and 0.23Cd.

Inside, the Ola gets five seats, an all-glass panoramic roof, the firm’s MoveOS computer system (“one of the most advanced in a car”) and assisted driving capabilities.

“Cars represent the epitome of industrial and technological capability for any country,” said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

“Today India is a young, energetic and an extremely ambitious country, but the cars we build now are dull and boring.

“We need to change this. We deserve a car that defines this new India, an India that is fearless and believes in writing its own destiny.

“Our car will have the best performance, best design and best technology ever built in a car in India.”