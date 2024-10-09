BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Volkswagen Tayron is seven-seat Tiguan with diesel options
UP NEXT
Morgan CEO steps down after three years

New Volkswagen Tayron is seven-seat Tiguan with diesel options

Replacement for Tiguan Allspace gets a range of engine options, including a 62-plus-mile plug-in hybrid

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 October 2024

Volkswagen has unveiled the new Tayron as the replacement for the Tiguan Allspace, with extra practicality and more on-board technologies.

It's effectively a new-generation Tiguan that has been stretched by 231mm, bringing the option of a third row of seats and an extra 198 litres of boot space.

The Tayron will be offered with four engines: a mild-hybrid petrol, a pure petrol, a petrol plug-in hybrid and a diesel – with various power outputs.

Related articles

The line-up opens with the 1.5-litre turbo mild-hybrid, which sends 148bhp through the front wheels. It’s followed by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 201bhp or 261bhp and front- or four-wheel drive. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel can be had 148bhp or 190bhp, the former with FWD and the latter with 4WD. Each of these units is mated to seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The range-topper is the PHEV, combining a 2.0-litre turbo four with a single electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The system sends either 201bhp or 268bhp through the front wheels, and Volkswagen claims an electric-only range of more than 62 miles for both versions.

The PHEV can't be had with seven seats, however, due to the placement of the 19.7kWh battery under the boot floor. It also loses 18 litres of boot capacity compared with a regular five-seat Tayron’s 885 litres.

Inside, the Tayron gets a 10.25in digital instrument panel and a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen, and a 15.0in head-up display is available as an optional extra. 

UK deliveries will begin in March, with pricing expected to represent a small premium over the Tiguan, which starts at £34,075.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI

View all car reviews

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall CORSA 1.2i Limited Edition Euro 6 3dr
2015
£6,130
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Kia RIO 1.4 CRDi EcoDynamics 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,595
69,325miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi SQ2 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,495
57,850miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,868
36,669miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI SEL DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,995
73,073miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mini HATCH 1.6 One Euro 5 3dr
2013
£4,990
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
BMW X1 2.0 18d SE XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,790
69,494miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840i M Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£36,500
33,641miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,495
10,197miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Deputy 9 October 2024

Glad to see you can still get a 'small' 7 seater with a diesel (like the Kodiaq, same car basically).  The latest 7 seaters from other groups were just getting too big to try and park in a multistory car park on a family trip!

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI

View all car reviews