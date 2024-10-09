Volkswagen has unveiled the new Tayron as the replacement for the Tiguan Allspace, with extra practicality and more on-board technologies.

It's effectively a new-generation Tiguan that has been stretched by 231mm, bringing the option of a third row of seats and an extra 198 litres of boot space.

The Tayron will be offered with four engines: a mild-hybrid petrol, a pure petrol, a petrol plug-in hybrid and a diesel – with various power outputs.

The line-up opens with the 1.5-litre turbo mild-hybrid, which sends 148bhp through the front wheels. It’s followed by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 201bhp or 261bhp and front- or four-wheel drive. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel can be had 148bhp or 190bhp, the former with FWD and the latter with 4WD. Each of these units is mated to seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The range-topper is the PHEV, combining a 2.0-litre turbo four with a single electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The system sends either 201bhp or 268bhp through the front wheels, and Volkswagen claims an electric-only range of more than 62 miles for both versions.

The PHEV can't be had with seven seats, however, due to the placement of the 19.7kWh battery under the boot floor. It also loses 18 litres of boot capacity compared with a regular five-seat Tayron’s 885 litres.

Inside, the Tayron gets a 10.25in digital instrument panel and a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen, and a 15.0in head-up display is available as an optional extra.

UK deliveries will begin in March, with pricing expected to represent a small premium over the Tiguan, which starts at £34,075.