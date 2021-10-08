New Smart #1 electric crossover confirmed for 2022 launch

Smart is embarking on a radical product strategy under new 50% co-owner Geely, and will soon reveal the production version of the Concept #1 it showed at the Munich motor show, which has been officially named the #1 ahead of its market launch later this year.
Shown in its production body in official testing images, the #1 looks to have evolved very subtly from last year's concept.
It is the first in a wave of models planned under Smart's rebirth as "a premium all-electric automotive technology brand", each of which will adopt a # nameplate in a reflection of the brand's ambition to recapture its historic image as a "trendsetter".
The testing programme has revealed that the #1 has a drag coefficient of 0.29Cd, which Smart says is "a top-ranked achievement" in its segment. Concealed door handles, an active grille shutter and heavily curved edges help to minimise air resistance – thereby enhancing efficiency.
Smart said, even in temperatures of -40degC, the battery control system "maintains the optimum working condition for the battery", suggesting the car's range will not be dramatically affected by extreme conditions.
Smart's debut bespoke EV takes the form of a compact electric crossover with premium aspirations and an emphasis on advanced technology. Measuring 4290mm long, 1910mm wide and 1698mm tall, it’s a close match in size terms for parent company Mercedes-Benz’s EQA electric crossover.
The SUV will herald the beginning of an important new era for the brand, during which Geely will manage the engineering side of model development and Mercedes the design.
It’s clearly recognisable as a Smart but has evolutionary design elements that seek to promote a “cool, grown-up” brand image, according to design boss Gorden Wagener.
The pillarless construction of the Vision EQS is a lie. The production model has a thick B-pillar. This looks like another lie from Mercedes if one examines the black and white images.
Nope, not for me, jjust the same as the new Mini's discussed in a different artical.
Why?
Chinese involvement, that's why. I am not prepared to suppoert genocide, remopval of freedoms in Hong Kong, Social Credits, CCTV with image recognition, stealing from property owners, Belt and Road initiatives, agressive moves over Taiwan, persistant use of coal generation, coal mining and ever increaing carbon footprint
Great. Where do you source your phone, tv, computer and domestic appliances from?
I'll be very surprised if the pillarless construction and rear-hinged doors make it to production. I've come to the conclusion that they always feature on concepts merely to show off the interior more.
Those patent images strongly suggest a b pillar, plus extra shut lines and additions that take away the simplicity of the front end. Really struggling to see where the 'premium' comes from... it looks very meh.