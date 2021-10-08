BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Smart #1 electric crossover confirmed for 2022 launch

Munich concept will evolve into urban EV brand's first SUV, with platform supplied by co-owner Geely
10 February 2022

Smart is embarking on a radical product strategy under new 50% co-owner Geely, and will soon reveal the production version of the Concept #1 it showed at the Munich motor show, which has been officially named the #1 ahead of its market launch later this year. 

Shown in its production body in official testing images, the #1 looks to have evolved very subtly from last year's concept.

It is the first in a wave of models planned under Smart's rebirth as "a premium all-electric automotive technology brand", each of which will adopt a # nameplate in a reflection of the brand's ambition to recapture its historic image as a "trendsetter".

Related articles

The testing programme has revealed that the #1 has a drag coefficient of 0.29Cd, which Smart says is "a top-ranked achievement" in its segment. Concealed door handles, an active grille shutter and heavily curved edges help to minimise air resistance – thereby enhancing efficiency. 

Smart said, even in temperatures of -40degC, the battery control system "maintains the optimum working condition for the battery", suggesting the car's range will not be dramatically affected by extreme conditions. 

Smart's debut bespoke EV takes the form of a compact electric crossover with premium aspirations and an emphasis on advanced technology. Measuring 4290mm long, 1910mm wide and 1698mm tall, it’s a close match in size terms for parent company Mercedes-Benz’s EQA electric crossover

The SUV will herald the beginning of an important new era for the brand, during which Geely will manage the engineering side of model development and Mercedes the design

It’s clearly recognisable as a Smart but has evolutionary design elements that seek to promote a “cool, grown-up” brand image, according to design boss Gorden Wagener. 

Its defining features include short overhangs at each end, a panoramic sunroof, frameless doors and contrasting black lower body elements that emphasise its “robustness”. 

The rear-hinged doors are opened by touch-sensitive light panels, rather than handles, which, along with distinctive LED clusters at each end and a unique interior lighting set-up, contribute to the concept’s “attention-grabbing light display”. 

Smart says that the wheels being pushed out to the very corners of the car and the 2750mm wheelbase allow for an “extremely spacious” interior, which will gain a fifth seat for production. 

Elbow room, leg room and storage space are all said to be on a par with vehicles in higher segments, while the ‘floating’ centre console, lack of B-pillars and glass roof air out the cabin. 

Technical details remain under wraps, but future Smart models will sit on a Geely-developed bespoke EV platform that promises “the highest level of dynamic handling and passive safety”. 

Rapid charging, long battery life and over-the-air software update support will also be features of the new product line-up.

abkq 10 October 2021

The pillarless construction of the Vision EQS is a lie. The production model has a thick B-pillar. This looks like another lie from Mercedes if one examines the black and white images.

Andy1960 8 October 2021

Nope, not for me, jjust the same as the new Mini's discussed in a different artical.

Why?

Chinese involvement, that's why. I am not prepared to suppoert genocide, remopval of freedoms in Hong Kong, Social Credits, CCTV with image recognition, stealing from property owners, Belt and Road initiatives, agressive moves over Taiwan, persistant use of coal generation, coal mining and ever increaing carbon footprint

scrap 9 October 2021

Great. Where do you source your phone, tv, computer and domestic appliances from?

streaky 6 September 2021

I'll be very surprised if the pillarless construction and rear-hinged doors make it to production.  I've come to the conclusion that they always feature on concepts merely to show off the interior more.

scrap 9 October 2021

Those patent images strongly suggest a b pillar, plus extra shut lines and additions that take away the simplicity of the front end. Really struggling to see where the 'premium' comes from... it looks very meh.

