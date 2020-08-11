BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Rolls-Royce Ghost makes switch to four-wheel drive

Suspension and chassis advances include four-wheel steering and 'world-first' upper wishbone damper
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
11 August 2020

Rolls-Royce has detailed the extensive chassis developments for its next-generation Ghost luxury saloon, including the use of four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering.

The second-generation Ghost - set to be unveiled in the coming weeks - will follow the latest Phantom in featuring a system that steers the rear wheels as well as the fronts. It will depart from its bigger brother, however, by shunning rear-wheel drive for four driven wheels. 

Rolls-Royce has also detailed a new suspension technology making its debut on the Ghost. Called the Planar system, it features what the firm describes as a "world-first technology" in the form of an upper wishbone damper unit mounted above the front suspension assembly for "an even more stable and effortless ride". The system has taken three years to develop. 

There's also the Flagbearer system, which uses cameras to read the road ahead and prepare the suspension, and Satellite Aided Transmission, which uses GPS data to preselect the optimum gear for a corner. 

The new Ghost switches to the latest version of the Rolls-Royce aluminimum platform used by the Phantom and Cullinan SUV, and company boss Torsten Müller-Otvös noted the only components carried over from the successful original were the Spirit of Ecstasy figurehead and umbrellas.

That aluminium spaceframe is said to "accommodate significant advances in Rolls-Royce’s hallmark magic carpet ride and dynamic abilities". 

New Ghost engineering lead Jonathan Simms elaborated: “Ghost clients told us that it’s the car in their collection that they’re drawn to the most. They love its uncomplicated versatility. It’s not trying to be a sports car, it’s not trying to be a grand statement; it’s simply exceptional and exceptionally simple. 

"When it came to creating a new Ghost – one that outshines its incredibly capable predecessor – the engineering team had to start from scratch. We pushed our architecture even further and created a car even more dynamic, even more luxurious and, most of all, even more effortlessly usable.”

Rolls-Royce Ghost

New Rolls-Royce Ghost: "pure" design for a "Post Opulence" luxury market

Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Müller-Otvös says that the new Ghost luxury saloon, set to be revealed later this year, will be “the purest expression of Rolls-Royce yet” with a ‘pure’ design to reflect a new trend towards “Post Opulence”.

The luxury car firm is currently putting the finishing touches to the second-generation version of the Bentley Flying Spur rival, and Müller-Otvös has attempted to smooth the path to the launch of the crucial machine in an open letter issued to prospective clients – and shared with Autocar – that tacitly addresses the challenge of launching an ultra-luxury car given the  ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The firm has also release the first official outline sketch teaser of the car.

In the letter Müller-Otvös notes that since it was launched in 2009 the original Ghost has become the most successful model in Rolls-Royce’s long history, which he attributed to it being a car that owners could enjoy driving or being driven in.

He added: “They also appreciated the car’s pared-back simplicity, or as they put it, ‘a slightly smaller, less ostentatious means to own a Rolls-Royce.’ Going further, our clients expressed an ardent desire for even more minimalism in design.”

Müller-Otvös said the firm’s research showed that trend reflects a wider movement among luxury customers towards what Rolls has termed ‘Post Opulence’ – a move “towards luxury objects that celebrate reduction and restraint”.

Analysis: How Rolls-Royce is redefining luxury design

While noting that Rolls-Royce models will always “inspire greatness and present a sense of theatre and magic”, Müller-Otvös said the new Ghost, which has taken five years to develop, will reflect that movement towards reduction.

“Ghost is the purest expression of Rolls-Royce yet,” wrote Müller-Otvös. “It distils the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients’ needs and, I believe, perfectly in tune with the times in which we are all living.”

The Ghost will be launched with a digital event later this year, which Müller-Otvös wrote would be preceded by a series of four animations giving an insight into “what we believe is the most sublime expression of Rolls-Royce yet.”

jason_recliner

27 July 2020

Should look less like something Toad of Toad Hall drives, then.

beechie

27 July 2020
As drawn by E H Shepard, was elegant and refined.

Nickktod

27 July 2020
beechie wrote:

As drawn by E H Shepard, was elegant and refined.

 

Quite apart from the over-complication issue, is there also an argument that an S Class or a Range Rover is actually a more luxurious experience most of the time by virtue of being less ostentatious? i.e. 95% of the luxury and refinement without all the gawping? I've had some interesting wheels in the past (though never to the level of a Rolls) and after a while worrying about where to park and having everyone staring at you starts to grate. 

streaky

27 July 2020

I like the look of that simple sketch and the multi-use of the word "minimalist".  The Phantom has never looked right to me and the second iteration is too fussy in some of its detailing.  Apart from their immense size, both seem to look ungainly - tall and narrow - especially from the three-quarter rear, and the latest interior seems to take too much inspiration from a 1950s radiogram!  Hopefully the next Ghost will be more a thing of beauty inside and out, not that I'll ever be able to afford one!

pauldb

27 July 2020

What a load of pretentious waffle.

xkr

11 August 2020

This is beyond comprehension, good luck RR making decisions like this...

rare

11 August 2020
xkr wrote:

This is beyond comprehension, good luck RR making decisions like this...

 

Wait what, you are being serious? Beyond comprehension to make it AWD? Why? Don't you realise some of the biggest markets appreciate the use of AWD because it means you can drive it throughout the year, especially with winters in another America, Northern Europe and elsewhere. 

