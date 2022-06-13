New Plasan Wilder is groundbreaking mid-engined armoured vehicle

Israeli company Plasan has revealed a groundbreaking light armoured vehicle with a mid-mounted engine and an attack-helicopter-style cabin.

The Wilder, designed by Briton Nir Kahn, moves away from the trend for protected military vehicles to grow ever bigger by accommodating four soldiers and a useful pick-up load bay into a footprint similar to that of the modern Jeep Wrangler.

Kahn and the engineers in Sasa have thrown out the military-vehicle rulebook.

Taking inspiration from off-road buggies, they’ve mid-mounted the engine and gearbox in a tubular subframe, which is hung off a monocoque ‘kitted hull’, with a second subframe supporting the front suspension.

“The Wilder is like an Apache attack helicopter on wheels,” Kahn said.

Key elements of the design are Plasan’s All Terrain Electric Mission Module (Atemm), a fully robotic two-wheel trailer that can hitch on to provide electric drive; plus fully integrated remote-driving technology with planned future upgrades to Level 4 autonomy and battery-electric powertrains.