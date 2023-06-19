New Mercedes E-Class Estate brings more space and digital apps

The new Mercedes E-Class Estate will go on sale this autumn with more rear space for passengers, improved levels of technology and a host of third-party apps for the first time.

As usual, the new E-Class Estate will be sold alongside the Mercedes E-Class Saloon, revealed back in April, for the model’s seventh generation.

The E-Class Estate measures 28mm wider than the previous car. Its wheelbase has also grown, by 22mm to 2961mm.

It features 615 litres of cargo space, compared with 650 litres offered by the Volvo V90 and 586 litres in the Audi A6 Avant. With the seats folded down flat, space rises to a van-litre 1830 litres.

Plug-in hybrid models feature 460 litres of boot space, that rising to 1675 litres with the seats folded because of the location of the battery.

The model has also received a design refresh, with gloss black styling cues taken from the firm’s all-electric EQS model line-up. It features a sleeker roofline, while a new black panel stretches from the radiator to the headlights.

Mercedes has continued the digital-driven overhaul of its model interiors with the E-Class Estate. It gains the latest, third generation of the firm’s MBUX infotainment system with augmented reality, voice assistant and online music streaming.

Also included is a suite of digital apps, which includes TikTok, Angry Birds and Zoom. A sophisticated AI system can learn the driver’s habits and routines, suggesting specific functions it thinks the driver might use.

Level-four driverless tech also comes in the form of an optional driverless valet parking function (previously an S-Class exclusive) in markets such as Germany, where the law permits it.

Like the saloon, the new E-Class Estate will initially be sold with a choice of four longitudinally mounted four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all of them with 48V mild-hybrid electrification.

Power outputs range from 194bhp to 375bhp and all engines are mated as standard to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

They are also all paired with a gearbox-mounted integrated starter motor, which adds a boost in power and torque, with improved efficiency and fuel savings when coasting.

A plug-in hybrid variant is also available from launch featuring a 24.1kWh battery, giving up to 62 miles of electric-only range.

The estate gains single-chamber air suspension at the rear as standard for improved ride comfort, with the firm’s Airmatic system with adjustable damping optionally available. The car can tow up to 2.1 tonnes.