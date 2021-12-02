New Mercedes E-Class due in 2023 with all-electrified engines

Prototypes of the new, sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class have been spotted testing on public roads for the first time ahead of a planned UK introduction during the first half of 2023.

Known internally under the codename W214, the new E-Class follows an evolutionary path, with development focused around refinements to its platform, electric architecture and engines. Its electric architecture is being heavily upgraded to support new functions that include level three autonomous driving potential in countries where it is permitted, together with 5G connectivity that allows high-speed over-the-air software updates for the first time.

With the new Mercedes-Benz EQE offering electric drivelines when it goes on sale in the UK early next year, the 2023 E-Class will stick with electrified versions of today’s four- and six-cylinder engines.

Styling-wise, the new model adopts a look similar to the latest S-Class, with a bolder front end comprising more angular headlights and a large chromed grille. While heavily disguised on the prototype captured here, the rear is described as a mixture between the S-Class and new C-Class.

Alongside the saloon model previewed by the prototype seen here, Mercedes-Benz also plans to follow up today’s E-Class Estate and E-Class All Terrain with successor models, due out in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz is not giving too much away about the future of the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet, although it is believed a new CLE – a moniker recently trademarked by Mercedes – could serve as a replacement for both of these cars and the smaller two-door C-Class models.

One of the last models to be based on Mercedes-Benz’s existing MRA platform, the new E-Class saloon receives a slightly longer wheelbase than today’s fifth-generation model. The track widths have also been increased, giving the new 2023 model a larger footprint and interior dimensions.