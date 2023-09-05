BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mercedes CLA estate, EQA, EQB to use MMA EV platform

Next-generation architecture brings 800V electrics and promises Tesla-rivalling ranges
James Attwood, digital editor
5 September 2023

Mercedes-Benz will launch four new compact cars on its new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, including next-generation successors to the EQA and EQB SUVs, and a Shooting Brake version of the forthcoming CLA.

The new compact MMA platform has been developed with a focus on electric powertrains, with an 800V architecture that allows for faster charging and different battery chemistries – but it can also house combustion-engined powertrains.

The first Mercedes to sit on the new platform will be the Tesla Model 3-rivalling CLA, previewed at the 2023 Munich motor show with a concept version that offers a range of 466 miles.

Speaking at the Concept CLA Class reveal, Mercedes boss Ola Källenius said that the model was “the forerunner to an entirely new portfolio of electric-first vehicles. This really is the start of a new era for us.”

He added: We will introduce four new models developed from scratch on MMA: a four-door coupé, a shooting brake and two stunning SUVs. All of them were created by our engineers and designers to fulfil one mission: elevating every aspect of what customers expect from Mercedes.”

Mercedes-Benz CLA Concept in red, parked against yellow background – front quarter

The new MMA platform will replace the existing MFA architecture, which was developed for combustion-engined cars and then adapted for EVs.

Asked if the two new SUVs would serve as replacements for the firm’s existing compact SUVs, Christoph Starzynski, Mercedes’ vice-president for electric vehicle architecture, said: “If you take the GLA and GLB as the two SUVs on the MFA, yes, we are also going to have two SUVs on the MMA platform.”

Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener confirmed that the forthcoming compact SUVs and Shooting Brake will take family design cues that are seen on the Concept CLA.

When asked if the other compact MMA models would be similar in styling to the concept, Wagener said that they would share key styling themes, but added: “We have a lot of iconic elements to play with – but we will bring in more diversity in the front end. We don’t want to do Russian dolls, so that every car looks like the CLA. We will give it more identity, so that each car is significant and has its own iconic character.”

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

Saloon-cum-coupé take on the A-Class gets the hardcore '45' treatment, coming away with only subtle characteristic differences from the hatch

