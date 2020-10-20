New McLaren High-Performance Hybrid design previewed

As McLaren gears up to unwrap its first mainstream production hybrid model next year, patent filings have previewed the car's final production design.
Filed with the Chinese patent office, the drawings reveal that the as supercar, referred to as a High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) will borrow heavily from models in Woking's current portfolio, most obviously the 720S and GT, between which it will sit as a replacement for the maker's Sports Series models.
Details familiar from recently spotted prototypes include a gaping front air intake and sizeable rear diffuser, while new elliptical brake lights appear to sit behind a mesh grille. The exhaust exits are positioned centrally, as is the case with the Super Series flagship, the 720S.
McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has recently suggested that the firm is ramping up development of electrified models: "We have experience of hybrid systems with cars like the P1, P1 GTR and Speedtail," he told Autocar, "and that recipe of offering a car that can be both truly economical and thrilling to drive remains our goal.
"McLaren is all about building the best driver’s cars, and we see opportunities with hybrid [powertrains], in terms of the instant torque and filling the gaps in the powerband.”
The HPH's electrified powertrain will mate a twin-turbocharged petrol V6 to an electric motor of undisclosed capacity. Performance details are yet to be confirmed, but it's expected to be capable of travelling for 20 miles on electricity alone.
The Sports Series replacement is also expected to come with a charging port, making it a plug-in hybrid rather than the recuperative hybrid system found in the P1. It will also put both petrol and electric power through the rear wheels only.
While it won’t be possible to fully cancel out the weight penalty of a hybrid system, Flewitt hopes to minimise it. “I’ve always said my ambition was to launch the hybrid at the same weight as the outgoing car,” he told Autocar last year.
“We’re not going to hit that, but we’re going to be within 30-40kg. When you think the P1 hybrid system was 140kg, we've done a huge amount to manage the weight. I've driven a prototype of it and the car is very compelling. We wouldn't be launching it if it wasn't going to be.”
READ MORE
Symanski
Better start on the EV.
Boris has declared war on the automotive industry!
Trying to kill it off with Boris's Brexit.
Now putting a knife in that they'll all have to be EVs by 2035.
Remember this age - it's when the car industry finally died in the UK just for the vanity of one man: Boris.
Paul Dalgarno
Symanski wrote:
What an absolute load of tosh. You’ll be blaming Brexit on BMW cylinder liner failures next.
lambo58
Complete bollocks.
Grow up you infant
jason_recliner
Symanski wrote:
You are a first class muppet.
jason_recliner
Jebus!
Saucerer
jason_recliner wrote:
I agree. Recent McLarens have a knack of being so much quicker than what their power suggests they should be. Take the 720S, a supercar with performance that slays many hypercars. And the GT, a new level of performance previously unseen in the class. So I have no doubt the 570S's replacement will set new standards in performance is the super sports car class, just like the 570S did. Which makes a 911 Turbo look slow.
Peter Cavellini
McLaren.
If you like it that's fine, McLaren are knocking out of the Park at the moment, but, better than something else is a matter of preference.
Cersai Lannister
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Is that a riddle Peter?
zzzzzz28
McLaren Huracan?
If the camouflage is stripped away, the impression might change, though.
scrap
It looks like a sharpened up
It looks like a sharpened up 570S which is just fine by me... I had feared it would look more like the GT, which is not a looker in my view.
Add your comment