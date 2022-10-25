BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Maserati Grancabrio drops all camo ahead of 2024 launch
MG 4 Extended Range brings 323 miles for £36,495

New Maserati Grancabrio drops all camo ahead of 2024 launch

Bentley Continental GTC rival will cost more than £200,000 when it arrives early next year
8 August 2023

The new Maserati Grancabrio has been spotted without any camouflage as it ramps up for a reveal in a matter of months. 

The luxury drop-top GT looks to be all but ready for the showroom, appearing completely undisguised on what appears to be a pre-reveal publicity photo shoot. The exhaust pipes and aggressive body styling give this prototype away as the top-rung Trofeo V6 car, but there will be a near-identical pure-electric version, too.

The convertible version of the reborn Maserati Granturismo will be identical in specification to the coupé according to the Italian firm. This means the Maserati Grancabrio will feature a choice of two V6 options (with 489bhp and 550bhp) and a Folgore-badged EV with 745bhp.

Range is claimed to stand at around 280 miles from an 83kWh battery. The Folgore benefits from a total of three electric motors - one at the front, and two mounted to the rear - with all-wheel drive, which will no doubt be put to the test on those ice-covered roads. 

Named after the Italian word for ‘thunderbolt’, it will be capable of hitting 0-62mph in just 2.7sec with more than 997lb ft of torque. Top speed is a claimed 199mph, while its charge rate is equally impressive, measuring in at a maximum of 270kW. 

The electric Folgore will be the first electric convertible grand tourer on the market. In coupé form, it costs from around £190,000 and is expected to go on sale as a 750bhp drop-top with a price tag surpassing £200,000.  

Meanwhile, petrol versions are driven by the same Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 seen in Maserati's flagship, the MC20. Range-topping Trofeo editions are likely to match the MC20’s 0-62mph sprint of 3.5sec. Spy photographers have also seen this variant testing with a fabric roof, quad exhausts and heavy camouflage. 

Last year, Autocar was told by Massimo Capaldi, Maserati’s head of global products, that the new Grancabrio will offer something “very unique” in its positioning as a convertible GT with four seats and the option of electric power. 

The convertible's expected price of £200,000 and above means it will be lined up as a rival to the Bentley Continental GTC, and means it commands the same price premium as the previous generation, which was retired in 2019 along with the Granturismo. 

It will be launched and sold alongside an electric version of the new Maserati Grecale SUV. The Italian firm will aim for an entirely electric model range by 2025, introducing electric versions of the Maserati Levante, Maserati Quattroporte and MC20 supercar.

