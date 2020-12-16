New Lamborghini SC20 is 759bhp open-roof track weapon

Lamborghini has revealed the SC20, a unique 759bhp track car that can also be driven legally on the road.

The second of two one-off projects engineered by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse racing arm, the SC20 combines styling cues from the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, creating a “dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude”, according to Lamborghini.

Other chief influences on the car include the Huracán GT3 Evo racer, which was the inspiration for the SC20’s pronounced front hood air intakes, and the Essenza SCV12, which has influenced the SC20’s sides.

The new track car, which was designed by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design centre, is based around a carbonfibre body with a large adjustable carbonfibre rear wing able to be set in three positions: low, medium and ‘high load’.

The body is painted white, as specified by the buyer, with prominent blue accents inside and out. The inside is themed blue, white and black, while carbonfibre appears on the dashboard cover, firewall, door panels, centre console and steering wheel detailing.

The SC20 is powered by Lamborghini’s venerable 6.5-litre V12 engine generating 759bhp. It's delivered to all four wheels through a seven-speed ISG gearbox and a central electronic differential. The car rides on Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres mounted on aluminum rims that are 20in in diameter at the front and 21in at the rear.

Lamborghini chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani said: “The SC20 is a combination of sophisticated engineering, Italian craftsmanship, sportiness and advanced design. It is also an example of applying our V12 engine and carbonfibre to a radical open-top vehicle that unmistakably carries the Lamborghini DNA.”

The SC20 is the second one-off Squadra Corsa project built for a customer, following the SC18 in 2018. That car was based on the Aventador, also drawing on the same 759bhp V12 powertrain used by the Aventador SVJ.

