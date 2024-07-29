BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Kia EV3 offers 267 miles of range for £32,995

Ceed-sized electric crossover gets three trims and two batteries; Long Range goes up to 372 miles between charges
Charlie Martin
29 July 2024

The new Kia EV3 will be priced from £32,995 in the UK, the brand has announced.

The Kia Ceed-sized electric crossover will be offered with two batteries and in three trim levels.

All versions come with LED headlights, a 12.3in instrument display and infotainment touchscreen, as well as heated front seats.

Entry-level Air cars get 17in alloy wheels, grey cloth upholstery and a 58.3kWh battery. This yields a range of 267 miles and can be recharged at up to 102kW.

An 81.4kWh unit is also offered, bumping range to 372 miles and maximum charging speed to 128kWh. It costs an extra £3000.

GT-Line trim, priced from £39,495, gets the bigger battery, 19in wheels, electrically adjustable lumbar support for the driver’s seat and tinted rear windows. 

Kia EV3 rear quarter

The range-topping GT-Line S grade costs £42,995 and adds electrically adjustable front seats, a head-up display and bi-directional charging, among other features. It is the only trim level to also offer an efficiency-boosting heat pump, which is an extra £900.

The GT-Line and GT-Line S cars lose 25 miles of range, down to an official limit of 347 miles, due to their larger wheels and additional on-board tech.

All versions of the EV3 are powered by a single electric motor sending 201bhp and 209lb ft through the front wheels.

Order books open on Thursday 1 August.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

