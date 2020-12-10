BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid goes on sale from £39,330
UP NEXT
VW Group strategy boss quits to develop electric yachts

New Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid goes on sale from £39,330

Bold new-look SUV now offers hybrid, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and conventional powertrains
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
10 March 2021

The introduction of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain option for the new, Mk4 Hyundai Tucson means the SUV offers "the widest range of electrified powertrains in its class". 

The radically overhauled SUV - revealed earlier this year ahead of a market launch at the beginning of 2021 - is also available with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines and a 227bhp hybrid powertrain.

The new plug-in hybrid system is priced from £39,990 in entry-level Premium trim and £42,030 in top-rung Ultimate guise. It uses a 177bhp turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 90bhp electric motor for combined outputs of 261bhp and 258lb ft - matching the mechanically identical new Kia Sorento PHEV.  

Electric power comes from an underfloor 13.8kWh lithium ion polymer battery, which Hyundai claims offer up to 31 miles of zero-emissions running.

The car is equipped with a 7.2kW onboard charger, and while Hyundai has yet to confirm official charge times, charging from empty to full should take around two hours from a 7kW wallbox. 

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox, with the electric element taking over propulsion duties automatically at low speeds, or on demand via a driving mode selector. 

The four-wheel-drive system means the Tucson PHEV is equipped as standard with a Terrain Mode selector that varies power delivery to each axle according to driving conditions, optimising traction and stability. 

Save for the addition of a charging port, the Tucson PHEV will be largely identical to the conventionally fuelled car, both inside and out, though a price premium is to be expected to account for the added functionality. 

Customer deliveries of the plug-in car will begin in the coming weeks. Full WLTP-certified CO2 and consumption data will be published when the homologation process is complete. 

READ MORE

Hyundai Tucson review​

Kia details plug-in hybrid Sorento ahead of 2021 debut​

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai Tucson 1.7 Crdi Blue Drive S 5dr 2wd
2015
£8,795
47,268miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 Crdi Blue Drive Se 5dr 2wd
2016
£9,300
47,741miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 Crdi Blue Drive Se 5dr 2wd
2015
£9,450
61,037miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 Crdi Blue Drive S 5dr 2wd
2016
£9,622
43,088miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 Gdi Blue Drive S 5dr 2wd
2017
£9,714
45,832miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Tucson 1.7 Crdi Blue Drive Se Nav 5dr 2wd
2015
£9,774
51,038miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 Gdi Blue Drive Se Nav 5dr 2wd
2016
£9,880
49,184miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr 2wd
2018
£9,898
52,325miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr 2wd
2017
£9,990
55,471miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK first drive review OK hero front

BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK review

1 BMW M4 2021 UK first drive review hero nose

BMW M4 Competition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is a stylish crossover which focuses mainly on easy-going real-world ability, but is that enough to turn people's heads away from the Nissan Qashqai and Seat Ateca?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK first drive review OK hero front

BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK review

1 BMW M4 2021 UK first drive review hero nose

BMW M4 Competition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives