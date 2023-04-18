BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New HiPhi Y makes UK debut at Goodwood's Electric Avenue
UP NEXT
Petrol Jeep Avenger confirmed for UK sale

New HiPhi Y makes UK debut at Goodwood's Electric Avenue

Chinese EV firm's mid-step SUV will come with a range of around 500 miles and up to 331bhp
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
14 July 2023

Chinese premium EV brand HiPhi has handed its new Y crossover a debut UK public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

HiPhi’s third production model will be its second to go on sale in Europe, following the arrival of the larger HiPhi X SUV later this year. 

Expected to open new avenues for the Shanghai-based company, it will target a lower price point and higher sales volumes than the X, while serving as the flagbearer for the four-year-old firm’s expansion into Europe.

Related articles

The first cars will be sold in a left-hand-drive configuration before right-hookers make their way into the UK. 

Autocar understands the Y will have a focus on usability, with a range of around 500 miles on a single charge, based on China’s light-duty vehicle test cycle. 

Measuring 4938mm long, 1958mm wide and 1658mm tall, the Y is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y.

It’s powered by a 115kWh battery, with the option of a smaller 76.6kWh unit. HiPhi hasn’t revealed the model’s full specification level but revealed that top-rung models will feature up to 331bhp. 

The Y is HiPhi's first model to feature a set of rear gullwing doors, which rounds off a sleek design. It’s also equipped with a front light bar, Y-shaped tail-lights and a unique alloy wheel design. 

Pricing also hasn’t been detailed yet, but it’s expected the Y will be cheaper than the £75,000 X and Z grand tourer. First orders are expected to be taken by the end of the year. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Like the Y, the X will be offered with a large battery measuring 97kWh in usable capacity, with a range of up to 403 miles (CLTC). With a dual-motor set-up, it produces 528bhp and accelerates from 0-62mph in a supercar-baiting 3.9sec. 

It’s likely the Y will feature similar levels of technology to the X, with a 17-speaker audio system, a 19.9in touchscreen infotainment system and an internal fragrance system.

HiPhi previously said the Y would “deliver a very competitive level of premiumness". 

used cars for sale

Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI ACT SE Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,390
20,061miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
MG ZS 44.5kWh Exclusive Auto 5dr
2020
£16,376
28,289miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi MHEV SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,822
6,318miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh 4h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,992
41,269miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai IONIQ 5 73kWh Ultimate Auto AWD 5dr
2022
£41,994
8,507miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BMW 4 Series 2.0 420d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£18,795
58,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo SRi Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,011
18,128miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat Grande Punto 1.4 Active Auto Euro 4 5dr
2009
£3,400
72,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives