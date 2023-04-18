New HiPhi Y makes UK debut at Goodwood's Electric Avenue

Chinese premium EV brand HiPhi has handed its new Y crossover a debut UK public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

HiPhi’s third production model will be its second to go on sale in Europe, following the arrival of the larger HiPhi X SUV later this year.

Expected to open new avenues for the Shanghai-based company, it will target a lower price point and higher sales volumes than the X, while serving as the flagbearer for the four-year-old firm’s expansion into Europe.

The first cars will be sold in a left-hand-drive configuration before right-hookers make their way into the UK.

Autocar understands the Y will have a focus on usability, with a range of around 500 miles on a single charge, based on China’s light-duty vehicle test cycle.

Measuring 4938mm long, 1958mm wide and 1658mm tall, the Y is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y.

It’s powered by a 115kWh battery, with the option of a smaller 76.6kWh unit. HiPhi hasn’t revealed the model’s full specification level but revealed that top-rung models will feature up to 331bhp.

The Y is HiPhi's first model to feature a set of rear gullwing doors, which rounds off a sleek design. It’s also equipped with a front light bar, Y-shaped tail-lights and a unique alloy wheel design.

Pricing also hasn’t been detailed yet, but it’s expected the Y will be cheaper than the £75,000 X and Z grand tourer. First orders are expected to be taken by the end of the year.