New Gordon Murray T33 Spider to be revealed later today

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has announced it will build a convertible version of the T33 supercar, which will be revealed later today.
An official concept sketch reveals that the T33 Spider retains the coupé's 609bhp 3.9-litre V12, which is an adapted version of the Cosworth-designed powerplant used in the T50 hypercar.
The Spider is expected to be offered with the manual and paddle-shift gearboxes from the T33 coupé – both six-speed units.
The roof-mounted duct present on the coupé remains situated above the cockpit, with the sketch suggesting that the windscreen has been angled to prioritise airflow through the tunnel and into the engine.
The aerodynamics appear otherwise unchanged, maintaining the coupé’s active rear spoiler and with a focus the underbody's role.
Despite losing its fixed roof – a change that necessitates heavy chassis reinforcements when converting most hard-top cars – the T33 Spider weighs a sprightly 1108kg, just 18kg more than the coupé (pictured below).
Murray has already confirmed that just 100 examples of each of the three T33 variants will be built. The Spider is number two and a track-focused car is expected to follow.
Pricing has not been announced but a premium over the £1.37 million coupé is expected. Given that all 100 coupés sold out within a week of the model’s reveal, all Spiders are expected to be spoken for shortly after its unveiling.
Murray said: “From the outset of the T33 programme, I always intended there to be a Spider. In fact, I sketched the Spider before the coupé to ensure the proportions worked. And from that first sketch I knew, with its open cockpit and the incredible Cosworth GMA 2 V12 engine right behind you, the T33 Spider would deliver a truly involving driving experience that’s quite unlike anything else.”
There is no mention of the i-Stream production process these days. If this is still used for the benefit of efficient low volume production, shouldn't the completed vehicle sell for slighly less than the expected seven figure sum?
And on the subject of Murray, what's the news on TVR these days?
The T50 doesn't use iStream. And TVR is dead.
FYI there was nothing remotely clever or innovative about iStream - it was simply a tubular space frame covered in composite panels - which, ironically, is very similar to how TVR originally made cars.
T33 does use a form of iStream. But it also uses a bespoke V12 and many, many tasty ingredients. Frankly, I would buy one tomorrow if I had the money... it's extremely expensive but also somehow good value.
Ohhh, HELL yeah! T50 signed off for production, T33 development well progressed, now maybe the coolest of them all announced - can't beat the sun and sky for your rooflining. Haters gonna hate while Murray gets on with the job of producing the greatest supercars the world has ever seen.
Murray acheives nothing until he creates a game changer for the masses. Sorry to disrupt your hard-on.
It does look a bit olde World, and if it's linked to an iconic car, then when you produce a Son of car at a few million sticker price, then your greatest hits cars album will sell no matter what it looks like, I suppose at least it isn't a 2000 EV that does bonkers acceleration times, it has an ICE powered engine which is nice to hear, but each to there own, nothing wrong with that is there?