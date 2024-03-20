BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV boasts 68-mile EV range

Van-based MPV is one of the longest-range plug-in hybrids on sale; gains high specification as standard
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
20 March 2024

Ford has added a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Tourneo Connect MPV, touting a 68-mile electric-only range – one of the longest of any PHEV on sale today.

The powertrain takes after that of the larger Tourneo Custom in featuring a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a high-voltage battery and a front-mounted electric motor.

The system sends a combined 147bhp and 258lb ft of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW and is likely the same as that used in the closely related Volkswagen Caddy eHybrid, which hasn't yet reached the UK market.

The Ford's driver can choose between four modes: EV Now, in which the car uses the electric motor only, EV Auto, which lets the car decide which power source is best in the given situation; EV Later, in which drive comes from the petrol engine only; and EV Reserve, in which the battery charge is held for use later on.

The PHEV powertrain is available in both the five-seat Tourneo Connect and the seven-seat, long-wheelbase Grand Tourneo Connect.

Boot space hasn't been compromised by the addition of the hybrid powertrain, with 3100 litres on offer when the third row of seats is removed. 

Three specifications are offered: Trend, Titanium and off-road-esque Active.

As standard, cars come with 16in alloy wheels and a 10.0in digital instrument panel. Higher-grade models get chrome exterior detailing, larger 17in alloys and a panoramic-glass roof.

A multitude of driver assistance technologies come as standard, including pre-collision assistance, lane-keeping assistance, driver awareness alert, adaptive cruise control, hill-start assistance and front and rear parking sensors.

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

With order books opening in summer and deliveries scheduled for shortly after that, the Tourneo Connect PHEV will join the Tourneo Custom PHEV and fully electric versions of the five-seat Tourneo Courier and eight-seat Tourneo Custom.

Ford of Europe's Tourneo brand manager, Rich Hughes, said: “[The] Tourneo Connect is all about capability and flexibility, and the new PHEV option adds more of both. Whether doing the school run, going on adventures or even using it as a work vehicle, [the] Tourneo Connect PHEV’s generous electric driving range means that it can electrify many of the journeys in our customers’ busy lifestyles."

