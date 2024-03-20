New Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV boasts 68-mile EV range

Ford has added a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Tourneo Connect MPV, touting a 68-mile electric-only range – one of the longest of any PHEV on sale today.

The powertrain takes after that of the larger Tourneo Custom in featuring a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a high-voltage battery and a front-mounted electric motor.

The system sends a combined 147bhp and 258lb ft of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW and is likely the same as that used in the closely related Volkswagen Caddy eHybrid, which hasn't yet reached the UK market.

The Ford's driver can choose between four modes: EV Now, in which the car uses the electric motor only, EV Auto, which lets the car decide which power source is best in the given situation; EV Later, in which drive comes from the petrol engine only; and EV Reserve, in which the battery charge is held for use later on.

The PHEV powertrain is available in both the five-seat Tourneo Connect and the seven-seat, long-wheelbase Grand Tourneo Connect.

Boot space hasn't been compromised by the addition of the hybrid powertrain, with 3100 litres on offer when the third row of seats is removed.

Three specifications are offered: Trend, Titanium and off-road-esque Active.

As standard, cars come with 16in alloy wheels and a 10.0in digital instrument panel. Higher-grade models get chrome exterior detailing, larger 17in alloys and a panoramic-glass roof.

A multitude of driver assistance technologies come as standard, including pre-collision assistance, lane-keeping assistance, driver awareness alert, adaptive cruise control, hill-start assistance and front and rear parking sensors.