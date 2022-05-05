New Ferrari SP48 Unica is radical F8-based one-off

Ferrari has extensively redesigned its F8 Tributo mid-engined supercar to create the SP48 Unica for a long-standing client.

The latest entry into the ultra-exclusive One-Off series, after last year’s V12-engined BR20, takes the mechanicals of the F8 Tributo, including its mid-mounted 710bhp twin-turbo V8.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, it features an angular front end and a bold, windowless rear with a wraparound light bar.

Other key differences include redesigned headlights and relocated cooling vents for the brakes.

Ferrari said this gives the SP48 - named as it's the company's 48th special project car - its own specific look while still being recognisable as the supercar that it’s based on.

Inside, it's more closely related to the F8, with liberal deployment of Alcantara upholstery and carbonfibre trim elements, but Ferrari claims it has created “the perfect combination of colour and trim to reflect the SP48 Unica’s sleek, sporty and aggressive personality”.

It added: “The SP48 Unica achieves its goal of transforming an existing model to masterful effect, taking inspiration from and paying homage to the company’s core values of innovation and passion.”

While creating the one-off berlinetta, designers used 3D-prototyping “extensively”, allowing them to redesign a lot of the car digitally, such as its front grille and engine air intakes.

“This advanced production process resulted in perfect 3D grilles that seem carved from a solid volume, creating a sense of seamless continuity and dynamic fluidity,” Ferrari said.