BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Ferrari SP48 Unica is radical F8-based one-off
UP NEXT
Inflated road repair costs hiking up car insurance prices

New Ferrari SP48 Unica is radical F8-based one-off

Latest creation in series of ultra-exclusive supercars is 710bhp V8 berlinetta
News
2 mins read
5 May 2022

Ferrari has extensively redesigned its F8 Tributo mid-engined supercar to create the SP48 Unica for a long-standing client. 

The latest entry into the ultra-exclusive One-Off series, after last year’s V12-engined BR20, takes the mechanicals of the F8 Tributo, including its mid-mounted 710bhp twin-turbo V8.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, it features an angular front end and a bold, windowless rear with a wraparound light bar.

Related articles

Other key differences include redesigned headlights and relocated cooling vents for the brakes.

Ferrari said this gives the SP48 - named as it's the company's 48th special project car - its own specific look while still being recognisable as the supercar that it’s based on.

Inside, it's more closely related to the F8, with liberal deployment of Alcantara upholstery and carbonfibre trim elements, but Ferrari claims it has created “the perfect combination of colour and trim to reflect the SP48 Unica’s sleek, sporty and aggressive personality”.

It added: “The SP48 Unica achieves its goal of transforming an existing model to masterful effect, taking inspiration from and paying homage to the company’s core values of innovation and passion.”

While creating the one-off berlinetta, designers used 3D-prototyping “extensively”, allowing them to redesign a lot of the car digitally, such as its front grille and engine air intakes.

“This advanced production process resulted in perfect 3D grilles that seem carved from a solid volume, creating a sense of seamless continuity and dynamic fluidity,” Ferrari said.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Maranello hasn't given a price for the SP48, but it will have cost its owner well in excess of the now-discontinued Ferrari F8 Tributo’s £203,450 starting price.

Used cars for sale

 Ferrari California T 2dr Auto [hele]
2015
£99,995
27,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari California T 2dr Auto
2015
£109,995
16,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari California T 2dr Auto [hele]
2017
£124,950
7,312miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari Portofino Gt 2dr Auto
2019
£159,950
5,287miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Gtb 2dr Auto
2016
£159,995
5,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Gtb 2dr Auto
2017
£164,950
10,177miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Gtb 2dr Auto
2016
£166,990
14,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari Portofino Gt 2dr Auto
2019
£169,950
4,744miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Gtb 2dr Auto
2018
£169,995
6,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

View all latest drives