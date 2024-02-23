BACK TO ALL NEWS
New entry-level Renault Scenic cuts price to £37,495

Electric family SUV now undercuts key rivals with Comfort Range specification; still has a 261-mile range
Jonathan Bryce
23 February 2024

Renault has added a new entry-level version of the Scenic E-Tech Electric, slashing the family SUV's price by £3500 to £37,495.

Named the Comfort Range, it uses a 60kWh battery for a claimed range of 260 miles (compared with 385 miles in the higher-spec Scenic) and a 167bhp motor for a 0-62mph time of 8.6sec.

Its starting price makes it one of the cheapest cars in its class, undercutting key rivals like the £44,000 Tesla Model Y and £42,665 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Comfort Range slots in below the existing Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic models, which are available only with the bigger battery. The Techno starts at £40,995.

The smaller battery can still be charged at rates of up to 130kW, enabling drivers to top up from 15-80% in 32 minutes.

Renault UK MD Guillaume Sicard said: “Renault is committed to democratising EV ownership, and introducing the new 60kWh-battery Comfort Range version was a logical decision, bringing our latest all-electric SUV within reach of a wider array of car buyers. 

"With a range of up to 260 miles, it offers a great blend of value and usability to all customers, whether private, business or purchasing via Motability.”

As standard, Comfort Range cars come with 19in alloy wheels, front and rear LED lights, a 12.3in digital instrument display, a 12in infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone mirroring, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and the usual raft of active safety systems.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
xxxx 23 February 2024

It's like a fire sale and an example of how to rub existing owners noses in it, although thankfully there won't be many of them.

