New entry-level Renault Scenic cuts price to £37,495

Renault has added a new entry-level version of the Scenic E-Tech Electric, slashing the family SUV's price by £3500 to £37,495.

Named the Comfort Range, it uses a 60kWh battery for a claimed range of 260 miles (compared with 385 miles in the higher-spec Scenic) and a 167bhp motor for a 0-62mph time of 8.6sec.

Its starting price makes it one of the cheapest cars in its class, undercutting key rivals like the £44,000 Tesla Model Y and £42,665 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Comfort Range slots in below the existing Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic models, which are available only with the bigger battery. The Techno starts at £40,995.

The smaller battery can still be charged at rates of up to 130kW, enabling drivers to top up from 15-80% in 32 minutes.

Renault UK MD Guillaume Sicard said: “Renault is committed to democratising EV ownership, and introducing the new 60kWh-battery Comfort Range version was a logical decision, bringing our latest all-electric SUV within reach of a wider array of car buyers.