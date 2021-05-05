New Citroen My Ami Cargo is ultra-compact cargo van

Citroën has revealed a new commercial vehicle version of its ultra-compact Ami electric quadricycle.

The My Ami Cargo is intended for ‘last-mile’ deliveries in urban areas, and can accept a payload of up to 140kg. That has been achieved by replacing the passenger seat with a seven-part cargo storage module.

The machine retains the compact dimensions of the two-seat passenger version, measuring 2041mm long and 1390mm wide. The new storage module can offers 260 litres of storage, giving the machine a total load capacity of 400 litres.

A new vertical partition, which Citroën claims does not limit visibility, separates the driver from the cargo area. A new adjustable modular shelf, which can be used for storage or as a desk, has been added.

There is also a new two-way adjustable floor, which can be risked and locked in a vertical position, and there are new cargo retainers to house fragile items.

As with the passenger version, the My Ami Cargo has a range of up to 47 miles from a 5.5kWh lithium-ion battery.

The machine will launch in France in June, with prices starting from €6490 (£5600). It is not currently scheduled to come to the UK, although that could change if there is sufficient demand. Citroën has set up a website to establish interest for the passenger Ami from UK buyers.

