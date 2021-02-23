New Citroen e-Berlingo: prices and specifications revealed

Citroën has revealed pricing and specification details for its all-electric Berlingo MPV, which features a 136bhp motor and a claimed 174-mile range.

The ë-Berlingo Electric is available with two specification levels, Feel and Flair XTR. Both are available with the M and XL body lengths, with five or seven seats.

Prices for the Feel start at £29,575 after the government’s £2500 plug-in car grant has been applied. All models feature a 50kWh battery paired with a 136bhp electric motor for a range of 174 miles. It can accept up to 100kW AC charging, meaning it can be recharged from empty to 80% capacity in 30 minutes.

Other standard features include rear parking sensors, an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen, two sliding doors, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Entry level trims are also fitted with Citroën’s safety pack as standard, featuring lane-keeping assistance, cruise control and a speed limiter with speed-limit recognition.

The Flair XTR starts from £32,280 and gains a 10in digital drivers display, a head-up display, sat-nav, a 180deg reversing camera, 17in wheels, black roof bars and door mirrors and orange bodywork features.

The ë-Berlingo is one of three electric van-based people carriers that Stellantis will launch this year - in line with its aim of completely electrifying its line-up by 2025 - arriving ahead alongside mechanically identical Peugeot e-Partner and Vauxhall Combo-e Life siblings.

The ë-Berlingo, along with its Vauxhall and Peugeot siblings, sits atop the EV-compatible e-CMP platform which also underpins the Vauxhall Corsa-e, Peugeot e-208 and Citroën ë-C4.

The ë-Berlingo offers three driving modes. Normal mode limits power to 109bhp for everyday driving. Eco mode restricts power to 82bhp and reduces heating and air conditioning to preserve energy. Power mode enables the van’s full 134bhp.