New Audi A3 plug-in hybrid has an electric range of 88 miles

Facelifted A3 PHEV gets almost double the battery capacity, fast charging and a bespoke chassis tune

Felix Page
15 October 2024

The new Audi A3 Sportback plug-in hybrid has been revealed with a huge electric-only range of 88 miles.

With battery capacity boosted from 13kWh in the previous A3 PHEV to 19.7kWh (usable), the new A3 Sportback 40 TFSe has one of the longest ranges of any plug-in hybrids on the market.

The battery can also now be fast-charged at speeds of up to 50kW; and powers a new gearbox-integrated 114bhp electric motor, which can power the car on its own at speeds of up to 87mph.

In total, the electrified drivetrain, based around a 1.5-litre petrol four-pot and shared with the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, delivers 201bhp to the front axle for a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec and a top speed of 140mph. 

Audi has yet to confirm plans to offer the A3 45 TFSI E in the UK, which comes with the more potent 268bhp system from the Golf GTE. 

Audi said it had specially tuned the PHEV's chassis to account for the extra weight of the battery under the back seats, with the resulting higher spring rates and firmer damping said to ensure "high ride quality and dynamics in equal measure". 

Available to order from November, it will be priced from £39,150 and available in Sport, S Line (£41,430) and top-rung Black Edition (£42,880) trims and exclusively in hatchback guise.

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

xxxx 15 October 2024

A 40k A3 tax dodger that'll depreciate like a big fat French saloon. Can't wait till people and Goverments see sense and PHEVs end up in category 'Emperors new clothes'.

Peter Cavellini 15 October 2024

And that's the rub, from £39,000 ,most add about twenty percent with additional extras,so your looking at mid forties , not exactly cheap, is it?, just for entry level.

