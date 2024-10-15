The new Audi A3 Sportback plug-in hybrid has been revealed with a huge electric-only range of 88 miles.

With battery capacity boosted from 13kWh in the previous A3 PHEV to 19.7kWh (usable), the new A3 Sportback 40 TFSe has one of the longest ranges of any plug-in hybrids on the market.

The battery can also now be fast-charged at speeds of up to 50kW; and powers a new gearbox-integrated 114bhp electric motor, which can power the car on its own at speeds of up to 87mph.

In total, the electrified drivetrain, based around a 1.5-litre petrol four-pot and shared with the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, delivers 201bhp to the front axle for a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec and a top speed of 140mph.

Audi has yet to confirm plans to offer the A3 45 TFSI E in the UK, which comes with the more potent 268bhp system from the Golf GTE.

Audi said it had specially tuned the PHEV's chassis to account for the extra weight of the battery under the back seats, with the resulting higher spring rates and firmer damping said to ensure "high ride quality and dynamics in equal measure".

Available to order from November, it will be priced from £39,150 and available in Sport, S Line (£41,430) and top-rung Black Edition (£42,880) trims and exclusively in hatchback guise.