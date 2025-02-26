The Alpine A110 wil gain two new performance-honed special editions, the R 70 and GTS, to mark its final year in production before Renault’s performance division goes all-electric.

The hugely popular two-seater arrived in 2017 to mark the revival of Alpine after a 22-year break and has spawned a range of special editions since.

With the recently launched A290 hot hatch signalling the French brand's impending EV transformation, Alpine has confirmed the petrol-engined A110 will go out of production in 12 months.

The brand’s Dieppe plant will then undergo an extensive transformation so that it can produce future Alpine EVs.

The new A110 R 70 is named to mark to recognise Alpine’s 70th anniversary and is effectively a special edition of the existing R variant that was launched in 2022.

It retains a 300bhp tune of the machine’s 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with extensive use of carbonfibre bodywork to further reduce weight.

The R 70 will be offered with four customised interiors from Alpine’s Atelier range, Michelin Cup 2 tyres and an Akrapovič exhaust, plus 70th-anniversary logos on both exterior and interior elements.

There will also be an even more limited R 70 Tricolour run of 70 blue, 70 white and 70 red cars – a nod both to the French flag and the colours of three cars in a promotional photo staged by Jean Rédélé when he launched the Alpine brand in 1955.

The Tricolour model also gains new Sabelt upholstery and wheel rims matched to the bodywork colour.

Pricing for the R 70 will start at £103,345.

The new A110 GTS will replace the GT and S versions, with the aim of combining the everyday comfort of the former and the “exhilarating driving experience” of the latter. It will be priced from £67,311.

Its chassis is based on that of the S and is combined with a new aero kit derived from that of the hardcore R. This features a front splitter, side skirts, a rear spoiler and a rear wing.

The GTS uses the same 300bhp engine as the R 70. Buyers can select optional 18in GT race wheels fitted with Michelin Cup 2 tyres, plus there's a range of new bespoke colours and a grey leather interior featuring carbonfibre elements.