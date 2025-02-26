BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Alpine A110s mark final year of sports car's production run
UP NEXT
Porsche ousts board members over slowing sales and rising costs

New Alpine A110s mark final year of sports car's production run

Track-focused R 70 and 'Goldilocks' GTS are revealed before A110 production draws to a close in 12 months

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
26 February 2025

The Alpine A110 wil gain two new performance-honed special editions, the R 70 and GTS, to mark its final year in production before Renault’s performance division goes all-electric.

The hugely popular two-seater arrived in 2017 to mark the revival of Alpine after a 22-year break and has spawned a range of special editions since.

With the recently launched A290 hot hatch signalling the French brand's impending EV transformation, Alpine has confirmed the petrol-engined A110 will go out of production in 12 months.

Related articles

The brand’s Dieppe plant will then undergo an extensive transformation so that it can produce future Alpine EVs.

The new A110 R 70 is named to mark to recognise Alpine’s 70th anniversary and is effectively a special edition of the existing R variant that was launched in 2022.

It retains a 300bhp tune of the machine’s 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with extensive use of carbonfibre bodywork to further reduce weight. 

The R 70 will be offered with four customised interiors from Alpine’s Atelier range, Michelin Cup 2 tyres and an Akrapovič exhaust, plus 70th-anniversary logos on both exterior and interior elements. 

There will also be an even more limited R 70 Tricolour run of 70 blue, 70 white and 70 red cars – a nod both to the French flag and the colours of three cars in a promotional photo staged by Jean Rédélé when he launched the Alpine brand in 1955.

The Tricolour model also gains new Sabelt upholstery and wheel rims matched to the bodywork colour.

Pricing for the R 70 will start at £103,345.

The new A110 GTS will replace the GT and S versions, with the aim of combining the everyday comfort of the former and the “exhilarating driving experience” of the latter. It will be priced from £67,311.

Its chassis is based on that of the S and is combined with a new aero kit derived from that of the hardcore R. This features a front splitter, side skirts, a rear spoiler and a rear wing.

The GTS uses the same 300bhp engine as the R 70. Buyers can select optional 18in GT race wheels fitted with Michelin Cup 2 tyres, plus there's a range of new bespoke colours and a grey leather interior featuring carbonfibre elements.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe front
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Leapmotor C10 2025 25 0045
Leapmotor C10
6
Leapmotor C10
ferrari 12 cillindri spider 2025 front corner 80
Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider
Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider
Ferrari Roma 25 front corner 0013
Ferrari Roma
10
Ferrari Roma

View all car reviews

Back to top

The entry-level A110 will continue to be offered, priced from £55,160.

The new models will be available to order in the UK from May.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 Nissan PULSAR 1.2 DIG-T Tekna XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,300
72,444miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall MOKKA 1.6 Exclusiv 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,750
17,426miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi S5 3.0 TFSI V6 Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£14,450
60,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 3.0 M340d MHT Touring Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£37,995
45,000miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat IBIZA 1.6 TDI FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr DPF
2018
£9,275
79,970miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV Tekna XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,558
28,466miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X3 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,950
75,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Puma 1.5T EcoBoost ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,999
28,661miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai KONA 2.0 T-GDi N DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£25,862
15,661miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 26 February 2025

I had to laugh, £103 grand!?!, really.  I guess it's not for the performance,maybe the exclusivity? ,anyway I think it's far too much for what it is.

Sporky McGuffin 26 February 2025

Maybe you should read the reviews, and see how fast it actually is on a track.

If you're only judging by the on-paper headline figures you're judging a wine by sniffing the cork.

Latest Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe front
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Leapmotor C10 2025 25 0045
Leapmotor C10
6
Leapmotor C10
ferrari 12 cillindri spider 2025 front corner 80
Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider
Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider
Ferrari Roma 25 front corner 0013
Ferrari Roma
10
Ferrari Roma

View all car reviews