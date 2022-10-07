BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Dacia Jogger hybrid makes Paris debut
New 2023 Dacia Jogger hybrid makes Paris debut

Seven-seater to get same powertrain as Renault Clio E-Tech – likely priced at less than £20,000
17 October 2022

The Dacia Jogger hybrid will arrive next year as the Romanian firm’s first electrified UK model - and it's likely to be the cheapest hybrid MPV on the market.

Due on sale in early 2023, it will be powered by the same electrically assisted 1.6-litre petrol engine used by the Renault Clio E-Tech and Renault Captur E-Tech, and has been showcased for the first time at the Paris motor show.

This means the Jogger hybrid is likely to bring total outputs of 138bhp and 184lb ft, supplementing the petrol unit's output with two electric motors – one a small e-motor used as a starter-generator and the other effectively a beefed-up alternator. 

Both electric motors are charged via recaptured energy stored in a small, 1.2kWh battery that can also be used to make electric-only running possible for short distances.

In the Clio, this powertrain pushes the car from 0-62mph in 9.9sec and to a top speed of 112mph. The heavier, seven-seat Jogger is unlikely to match those figures, but it should be quicker off the mark than the existing Jogger, which uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine good for 108bhp and 148lb ft.  

The Jogger is currently priced from £16,645 in Essential trim, making it the UK's cheapest seven-seater. The electrified model is expected to sit at around £19,000, based on the premium the Clio E-Tech (£21,695) has over the standard model (£18,895). 

Dacia has previously confirmed to Autocar that there are no plans for a plug-in hybrid version of the Jogger at this stage, although the flexibility of the platform means that one could be offered in the future. 

The Jogger will be the first electrically assisted Dacia model to hit the UK, but the firm already sells the popular electric Dacia Spring in mainland Europe. As exclusively reported by Autocar, the electric city car – one of Europe's cheapest EVs, priced at the equivalent of £10,630 – is still on the cards for a UK release, but not before 2024. The firm will go all-electric in Europe from 2030.

si73 7 October 2022
This will further enhance an already great family car, better performance and economy would seem to be a given.

