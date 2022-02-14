BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 DeLorean EV to take bold new design approach
Toyota denies plans to withdraw from UK car production

New 2022 DeLorean EV to take bold new design approach

Reborn, all-electric DeLorean supercar will depart dramatically from its angular 1980s namesake
4 April 2022

The highly anticipated all-electric DeLorean supercar, being revealed at Pebble Beach in August, will take a completely different design approach to the 1980s sports coupé from which it takes its name.

Now confirmed for an unveiling on 18 August ahead of a debut at Pebble Beach three days later, the DeLorean EVolved, as it is currently known, will be a highly modern proposition with what look to be only subtle nods to its famous namesake.

The first detailed preview image shows off a rear end clearly designed with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency: the rear deck is tapered and houses louvres for directing airflow, the rear arches extend dramatically from the side of the car and there looks to be an extendable rear wing housed above the futuristic rear light bar.

Beyond that, the DeLorean Motor Company has not given any more clues as to the design of its first model since obtaining the rights to the DeLorean marque in 1995, save for earlier confirming it will have gullwing doors and a light-up, V-shaped motif across the front end. It has also yet to officially confirm a name, which it will save for the car's final reveal.

The Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company – formed by British engineer Stephen Wynne, who acquired the rights to the original firm’s name and branding in 1995 – earlier previewed its modern-day take on the mid-engined DeLorean DMC in a cryptic Tweet confirming limited details.

Accompanying hashtags suggest that it will place a heightened focus on luxury than did the 1981-82 original. 

 

 

This isn't the first time the revived marque has hinted at plans to bring back the DMC. Last year, 40 years to the day since the launch of the car, design house Italdesign showed a similar teaser image, and more recently has also previewed the Pebble Beach-bound car, confirming its involvement in the project. 

Italdesign was founded by revered designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was responsible for shaping the original DMC's characteristically angular stainless-steel body.

It's unclear whether the new DeLorean will be so faithful to the original design as to go with an unpainted steel finish, but it will at least have similar gullwing doors. 

In 2016, a new low-volume manufacturing bill gave the DeLorean Motor Company the green light to build a 300-off continuation series of original-spec DMCs, but the regulations didn't come into effect until 2019, and there has been no confirmation that the firm is continuing with these plans alongside the launch of the EVolved. 

The identity of a powertrain supplier has yet to be revealed, but notably Italdesign recently inked a partnership deal with British company Williams Advanced Engineering. As a result, the two will collaborate on an open-source EV platform for manufacturers of low-volume cars. 

In December last year, DeLorean appointed Joost de Vries – previously sales and customer experience boss at luxury car manufacturer Karma – as its new CEO, joining chief marketing officer Troy Beetz, also formerly of Karma. Wynne, who originally revived the brand, continues to head the dedicated Classic DMC division, which caters to the approximately 9000 global owners of the original DeLorean DMC-12. 

HiPo 289 14 February 2022

Given the number of electric conversions of the original cars now being completed, making the new one electric seems like the best possible option.  The one on Vintage Voltage recently seemed to make its owner very happy.  Also stainless steel bodywork is surely one of the best materials from a circular economy perspective. It should in theory last forever.

Peter Cavellini 14 February 2022

Finally, might be the Car it should've been, EV powered, with decent performance and a 21st Century interior,and if it's under a six figure sum they'll sell them all.

sabre 14 February 2022

DMC should bring the car to the latest safety standards. The change of motor decreases the apetite for the original design if it is not improved in other aspects, too.

Mikey C 15 February 2022

The original engine was hardly brilliant, it's the iconic looks that people are interested in

