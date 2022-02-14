New 2022 DeLorean EV to take bold new design approach

The highly anticipated all-electric DeLorean supercar, being revealed at Pebble Beach in August, will take a completely different design approach to the 1980s sports coupé from which it takes its name.

Now confirmed for an unveiling on 18 August ahead of a debut at Pebble Beach three days later, the DeLorean EVolved, as it is currently known, will be a highly modern proposition with what look to be only subtle nods to its famous namesake.

The first detailed preview image shows off a rear end clearly designed with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency: the rear deck is tapered and houses louvres for directing airflow, the rear arches extend dramatically from the side of the car and there looks to be an extendable rear wing housed above the futuristic rear light bar.

Beyond that, the DeLorean Motor Company has not given any more clues as to the design of its first model since obtaining the rights to the DeLorean marque in 1995, save for earlier confirming it will have gullwing doors and a light-up, V-shaped motif across the front end. It has also yet to officially confirm a name, which it will save for the car's final reveal.

The Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company – formed by British engineer Stephen Wynne, who acquired the rights to the original firm’s name and branding in 1995 – earlier previewed its modern-day take on the mid-engined DeLorean DMC in a cryptic Tweet confirming limited details.

Accompanying hashtags suggest that it will place a heightened focus on luxury than did the 1981-82 original.

This isn't the first time the revived marque has hinted at plans to bring back the DMC. Last year, 40 years to the day since the launch of the car, design house Italdesign showed a similar teaser image, and more recently has also previewed the Pebble Beach-bound car, confirming its involvement in the project.

Italdesign was founded by revered designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was responsible for shaping the original DMC's characteristically angular stainless-steel body.

It's unclear whether the new DeLorean will be so faithful to the original design as to go with an unpainted steel finish, but it will at least have similar gullwing doors.

In 2016, a new low-volume manufacturing bill gave the DeLorean Motor Company the green light to build a 300-off continuation series of original-spec DMCs, but the regulations didn't come into effect until 2019, and there has been no confirmation that the firm is continuing with these plans alongside the launch of the EVolved.