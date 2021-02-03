New 2021 DS 4: UK prices and specs revealed

DS has revealed pricing and specification details for the new DS 4, following the unveiling of the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLA rival earlier this year.

Prices start from £25,350. Three derivatives are available (4, Performance Line and Cross), each with their own bespoke specification levels.

The regular 4, which the French manufacturer says is suited to those looking for a versatile premium hatchback, is offered in Bastille+, Trocadero and Rivoli specifications.

The Bastille+ model starts from £25,350 and is equipped with 17in alloy wheels, chrome wings, LED lights, a 10in infotainment screen, a 7.0in digital drivers display, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

The Trocadero is priced from £28,850 and gains 19in wheels, a chrome front grille and an upgraded DS Iris infotainment system, which adds voice recognition, sat-nav and gesture control.

The range-topping Rivoli, starting from £35,150, adds adaptive LED matrix headlights, 19in Sevilla alloys, black leather trim and a host of safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

The Performance Line is available in two trim levels: Performance Line from £26,850 and Performance Line+ from £33,150.

Both feature a more athletic design, while standard models receive 19in Minneapolis wheels, a black Alcantara interior, a leather steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. Both the front and rear light clusters are LEDs and the model is equipped with a 10in infotainment screen and a 7in digital dial display.

The 4 Cross features an SUV-inspired design, including modified side skirts, gloss-black roof bars, front and rear skidplates and black bumpers. Two trim levels are available: Cross Trocadero from £29,450 and Cross Rivoli from £35,750.

The Cross Trocadero is are fitted with 19in Saporro wheels and a Tungsten diamond cloth interior, while the Rivoli gains a black leather interior, Iris infotainment and a smart touch system.

The centre module can also move to an angle of 33.5deg, which DS says can “illuminate the sides of the carriageway and follow the driver’s vision in corners” – a feature also available in the Rivoli and Performance Line+. All models are equipped with a digital drivers display as standard.

The new 4 was unveiled along with a bold plan for the French car to straddle two sectors to take on rivals both in the premium hatchback class as well as crossover SUVs. It hopes the 4 will trade on France’s heritage of haute couture as well as the latest technology.