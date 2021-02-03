BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 DS 4: UK prices and specs revealed
Bentley boss: make UK a "safe haven" for battery production

New 2021 DS 4: UK prices and specs revealed

Premium hatchback starts from £25,350 with aim of bringing French style and cutting-edge tech to sector
News
4 mins read
3 February 2021

DS has revealed pricing and specification details for the new DS 4, following the unveiling of the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLA rival earlier this year. 

Prices start from £25,350. Three derivatives are available (4, Performance Line and Cross), each with their own bespoke specification levels. 

The regular 4, which the French manufacturer says is suited to those looking for a versatile premium hatchback, is offered in Bastille+, Trocadero and Rivoli specifications.

The Bastille+ model starts from £25,350 and is equipped with 17in alloy wheels, chrome wings, LED lights, a 10in infotainment screen, a 7.0in digital drivers display, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

The Trocadero is priced from £28,850 and gains 19in wheels, a chrome front grille and an upgraded DS Iris infotainment system, which adds voice recognition, sat-nav and gesture control. 

The range-topping Rivoli, starting from £35,150, adds adaptive LED matrix headlights, 19in Sevilla alloys, black leather trim and a host of safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. 

The Performance Line is available in two trim levels: Performance Line from £26,850 and Performance Line+ from £33,150. 

Both feature a more athletic design, while standard models receive 19in Minneapolis wheels, a black Alcantara interior, a leather steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. Both the front and rear light clusters are LEDs and the model is equipped with a 10in infotainment screen and a 7in digital dial display.

The 4 Cross features an SUV-inspired design, including modified side skirts, gloss-black roof bars, front and rear skidplates and black bumpers. Two trim levels are available: Cross Trocadero from £29,450 and Cross Rivoli from £35,750.

The Cross Trocadero is are fitted with 19in Saporro wheels and a Tungsten diamond cloth interior, while the Rivoli gains a black leather interior, Iris infotainment and a smart touch system. 

The centre module can also move to an angle of 33.5deg, which DS says can “illuminate the sides of the carriageway and follow the driver’s vision in corners” – a feature also available in the Rivoli and Performance Line+. All models are equipped with a digital drivers display as standard.

The new 4 was unveiled along with a bold plan for the French car to straddle two sectors to take on rivals both in the premium hatchback class as well as crossover SUVs. It hopes the 4 will trade on France’s heritage of haute couture as well as the latest technology.

The styling is key to this strategy. Bold double daylight running lights and matrix, LED headlights (standard on all trims) dominate the front end, while the side view features striking creases and up to 20-inch wheels (optional in the UK on the 225 engines) pushed to the extremities of the wheelbase. DS is keen to emphasise the coupe-style lines at the rear of the car, where the boot lid plunges to meet narrow tail lights. In a sign of DS wanting to boost the 4’s premium feel, metallic paint is standard.

Technological highlights include level 2 semi-autonomous driving, Active Scan Suspension (borrowed from the DS 7 Crossback), and a detailed head-up display showing everything from full navigation instructions to what song is playing. The Active Scan Suspension scans the road ahead, between a distance of 5m and 25m, and alters the suspension making it firmer or softer depending on what’s needed. Night vision is also offered.

Available with both plug-in hybrid and conventional ICE engines, a total of five power units will be sold in the UK, all with eight-speed autos: three petrols, a diesel and a PHEV. DS is expecting the latter to make up a high proportion of sales (in the DS 7 Crossback, it’s over 35%), and it’s also the joint-most powerful on offer with 222bhp. Further performance data isn’t available yet.

This PHEV version comes with a 12.4kWh battery, located under the boot floor, that’s good for an electric-only range of roughly 30 miles. Because of where the battery is located, the PHEV does lose out slightly on boot space - 390 litres vs 430 litres.

The DS 4 rides on a modified EMP2 platform: according to DS, 70% of this has been altered to accommodate the specific requirements of the 4. Particular attention has been paid to both noise isolation and reinforcement around the crash structure. There’s also new electric power steering on this car, while the platform has had to be altered to accommodate the DS’s 20-inch wheels. It is capable of carrying a pure electric model, but at this stage there are no confirmed plans for this.

Inside, the DS 4 has a ‘Digital Seamless Cockpit’ designed to reduce the driver’s mental load. There are two screens on the central dash - the lower DS Smart Touch controls the upper touchscreen, the latter of which runs a system called DS Iris that’s designed to mimic the functions on a mobile phone.

Although fan speed and temperature are still done via the touchscreen, the DS 4 does have some physical controls for the heating and ventilation: a series of buttons underneath the upper touchscreen control the defrost, defog, recycling, on/off and quick launch. The latter is a one-touch button to either heat or cool the car automatically, depending on the outside temperature.

Orders are open now for all DS 4 variants, with the first deliveries expected later this year.

New DS 4: premium hatch gets PHEV version, advanced tech 

New 2021 DS 4 breaks cover in first spy shots 

DS 4 and 5 production ends as part of drastic line-up changes

24
FastRenaultFan 4 February 2021
That looks really good and very classy. The side view and the rear view are it's best views but the front is better than current DS cars. The dash looks very neat and classy too.
This could be a hit for DS if marketed and priced right.
